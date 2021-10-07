Sticks and Stones and: An Atlas of Heterogeneous Constructions On Display
Sticks and Stones and is the culmination of a year-long research project conducted by Aaron Forrest (RISD) and Yasmin Vobis (Harvard GSD) of Providence-based architecture and design firm Ultramoderne, and structural engineer Brett Schneider (RISD) of Guy Nordenson and Associates. In their study, Forrest, Vobis, and Schneider examine historical and modern construction techniques around the world that, instead of prioritizing single-material construction, employ multiple, complementary materials in both structural and aesthetic roles.aspiremetro.com
