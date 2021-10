RIDGWAY--A great new event is coming to Ridgway's Sandy Beach Recreation Area courtesy of the Allegheny Hike, Bike, and Ski Association. The Clubs is inviting everyone out for a fun time on the Laurel Mill Trails in beautiful Ridgway Township's Sandy Beach Park on the Laurel Mill Road. The event will feature a 14k or 7k trail race, or participants can take a spooky 2-mile walk. The course is a 7k loop with approximately 425 feet of elevation gained, and the 14k course is two laps of the 7k course with around 850 feet of elevation. The rolling forest trails offer a surface covered in grass, ferns, roots, rocks, dirt, and mud, so dress appropriately.

