A Sideways Glance with Richard Bogartz: Dear vaccine and mask haters
Dear vaccine and mask haters, my better self wants to say to you, “Know that although I disagree with you, I also oppose those who spew venom at you. You are not stupid or villainous. Our biggest difference is that we trust different information sources. I see your recalcitrance as endangering lives. You see COVID vaccination-for-all as perhaps endangering yours and certainly threatening your freedom.”www.amherstbulletin.com
Comments / 0