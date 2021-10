The other day I was in the backyard and noticed what looked like several softballs in the grass. I thought it was strange, as we don't have any softballs. So I went over to pick them up and noticed that they were just large, softball sized white mushrooms. These things were huge! I've never seen them that big in my yard before. I took a closer look at the rest of my yard, and it looks like old school NES Super Mario Brothers out there with mushrooms all over the place. A lot of them are huge! Why are they so big this year?

DULUTH, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO