CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The ‘Hellraiser’ Reboot Will Feature a Female Pinhead

By ScreenCrush Staff
Classic Rock 105.1
Classic Rock 105.1
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The future (of Pinhead) is female. There is a new reboot of the Hellraiser franchise coming soon to the Hulu streaming service. The film will be directed by David Bruckner, whose previous work includes The Signal, V/H/S, and the recent horror hit The Night House. While it’s based on the same Clive Barker novella that inspired the entire ten-film Hellraiser saga, this one comes from a story by Blade and The Dark Knight writer David S. Goyer.

classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Hellraiser’: Jamie Clayton To Play Pinhead As Spyglass-Hulu Movie Sets Cast, Clive Barker To Produce

Spyglass Media Group and Hulu have made official the upcoming cast of David Bruckner’s reboot of Hellraiser, as well as the fact that the movie is headed to the latter streamer. Sense8 and The L Word: Generation Q actress Jamie Clayton has been named as the new Pinhead, a role originally played by Doug Bradley, and Hellraiser architect Clive Barker is joining the production, which has already wrapped, as producer. Spyglass and Hulu also confirmed that which has been out there on the genre sites, and that’s Grand Army actress Odessa A’zion will star in the movie. Rounding out the cast are Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why, Ratched) Goran Visnjic (The...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Halloween nearly crossed over with Hellraiser in Michael Myers vs. Pinhead

Two titans of terror nearly met in a horror movie so bonkers it would make Freddy vs. Jason look like a kids movie. OK, that might be a bit dramatic, but it’s a fact that Halloween’s Michael Myers nearly had a big screen battle with Hellraiser’s Pinhead. Cast your mind...
MOVIES
vitalthrills.com

Hellraiser Cast Announced by Hulu and Spyglass

Hulu and Spyglass Media Group, LLC have opened the puzzle box and are unveiling its cast for the loyal, yet evolved re-imagining of Clive Barker’s 1987 horror classic, Hellraiser, it was announced today by Peter Oillataguerre, President of Production for Spyglass. The horror film stars Odessa A’zion (Grand Army, Mark,...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Bradley
Person
Drew Starkey
Person
Clive Barker
Person
David S. Goyer
Person
Hiam Abbass
Person
Jamie Clayton
Person
Goran Visnjic
Person
Brandon Flynn
TheWrap

Jamie Clayton to Star in New ‘Hellraiser’ Film as Pinhead

“The L Word” star Jamie Clayton will portray the iconic horror villain Pinhead in a new take on the 1987 film “Hellraiser” that’s set up at Spyglass Media Group and Hulu. Also announced as part of the cast on Thursday are Odessa A’zion, who will star alongside Clayton, as well...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Hellraiser’: Jamie Clayton To Play Pinhead In David Bruckner & David S. Goyer’s Re-Imagining, As Full Cast Is Revealed

It’s been a bit more than a year since we first heard the news of a new “Hellraiser” film from director David Bruckner. And in that year, apparently, the film has already been produced and is in the middle of post-production, with an eventual Hulu release in the cards. And with filming over, Hulu and Spyglass Media Group are ready to announce the full cast of the new horror reboot and welcome franchise creator, Clive Barker, into the fold, as well.
MOVIES
ramascreen.com

Here Are The Cast of The New HELLRAISER Movie!

Spyglass Media Group, LLC (“Spyglass”) and Hulu have opened the puzzle box and are unveiling its cast for the loyal, yet evolved re-imagining of Clive Barker’s 1987 horror classic, “Hellraiser,” it was announced today by Peter Oillataguerre, President of Production for Spyglass. The horror film stars Odessa A’zion (“Grand Army,” “Mark, Mary, & Some Other People,”) alongside Jamie Clayton (“The L Word: Generation Q,” “Sense8,”) who portrays the iconic character “Pinhead.” Principal photography wrapped production.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Hellraiser reboot casts Sense8 star as iconic villain

Hellraiser has cast its nightmarish villain Pinhead for the upcoming reboot. Replacing franchise regular Doug Bradley is Sense8 actress Jamie Clayton, with the movie itself also officially confirmed to be heading to streaming service Hulu. Original author Clive Barker, whose novella The Hellbound Heart provides the basis for the horror...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hulu#The Signal#V H S
TVOvermind

It Would Appear That the Hellraiser Reboot is Getting a Gender-Swap

This news might actually ruffle a few feathers, but it sounds as though the classic villain, Pinhead, is getting gender-swapped, though it won’t be the new girl to the franchise, Odessa A’Zion that since Jamie Clayton will be taking on that role. Plenty of fans are going to be likely to have something to say about this since the lead role in Hellraiser, the top Cenobite, has been male throughout the entire franchise thus far, and there are a few good points to be made when it comes to arguing against such a noticeable change. But on the other hand, it might be interesting to see what can happen with such a change, but if the expected happens, and the gender-swap comes down to stating in a certain way how a woman is so much better and blah, blah, blah, then it will prove to be an annoyance, even if it’s a success. One thing about a gender-swap when it comes to any story is that it can work with certain stories since there’s nothing saying that it can’t, but there are times when rubbing the swap in the faces of the fans isn’t a wise move.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

The Lost Boys Remake Is Happening at Warner Bros., Cast and Director Announced

The iconic vampire movie The Lost Boys is getting rebooted as a movie at Warner Bros. For the past few years, there had been plans to develop a TV series adaptation of The Lost Boys, but the production just could not get off the ground. The studio has now made the decision to bring the Frog Brothers back to the big screen instead, with the plans for the television show now dead in the water.
MOVIES
gizadeathstar.com

A CULTURAL ICON REBOOTED: THE BABYLON FIVE REBOOT…

Those who know me know that my all-time favorite science fiction series is Babylon Five, a five year series that was unique in its approach to science fiction television. This week so many people sent me the news of the possibility of a re-boot of the popular series, under its original producer and creator, J. Michael Straczynski, that were I to thank each one by my usual practice of listing their initials, we'd be here until tomorrow, and I still would not get to the main point of this blog, so a "thank you" to all of you who did. Here's the story:
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Polarizing Johnny Depp Film Is Dominating Streaming

Although it is October and your month will likely be dominated by horror movies, it seems other people are really enjoying a specific Johnny Depp movie. The 2005 film Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which Depp starred in as Willy Wonka, is in the top five movies on HBO Max today. The movie sits at No. 4 internationally, behind Mean Girls, Peppermint, and A Nice Girl Like You. It is ahead of well-known films such as Tenet, The Fast and the Furious, The Notebook, and The Hangover.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Orion Pictures Rounds Out Cast For Chinonye Chukwu Feature ‘Till’

Frankie Faison (The Wire), Jayme Lawson (The Batman), Tosin Cole (Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Kevin Carroll (The Leftovers), Sean Patrick Thomas (Barbershop), John Douglas Thompson (Mare of Easttown) and Roger Guenveur Smith (Self Made: Inspired by the Life Of Madam C.J Walker) will join Danielle Deadwyler, Whoopi Goldberg and Jalyn Hall in Chinonye Chukwu’s feature Orion Pictures release, Till about Emmett Louis Till. The movie is currently filming in Atlanta. Till tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley (Deadwyler), whose pursuit of justice for her 14-year-old son Emmett Louis Till (Hall) became a galvanizing moment that helped lead to the creation of...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Best Books on Horror Movies: Directors, Iconic Characters, and Special Effects

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. There’s something exhilaratingly terrifying about horror movies that keep audiences coming back for more, no matter how gory or how scary they may be. If you love horror films, or really anything related to Halloween and the dark arts, then you’ll want to dive into our list of spine-chilling books that share the details behind iconic characters, directors, writers, and special effects of the...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Terrible Horror Movie Is Finding New Life On Netflix

As we move closer and closer towards Halloween and the spooky season festivities kick off in earnest, it’s a foregone conclusion that a deluge of scary titles will find themselves dominating the Netflix most-watched list. While there’s no reason why you can’t indulge your affinity for the horror genre all...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘Chucky’ Review: Syfy Series Captures the Gory Goodness of the Killer Doll Franchise

If you asked me to name my favorite horror film franchise, I wouldn’t cite the usual suspects. My go-to slasher is a pint-sized ginger-haired terror in coveralls whose Good Guy exterior hides a killer underneath. Yep, Don Mancini’s “Child’s Play” series has terrified me, dazzled me, and given me many an opportunity to champion its progressive disability politics. (Seriously, go watch “Cult” and “Curse of Chucky right now. I’ll wait.) So a series based around Chucky navigating Generation Alpha was always going to be my personal catnip, but thankfully it delivers. Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur) has had a rough go of...
TV SERIES
pophorror.com

Movie Review: David Creed’s Folk Horror ‘Sacrilege’ (2021)

I recently watched the new folk horror from Devilworks called Sacrilege. It was directed by David Creed (Special Delivery) and stars Tamaryn Payne (Vikings TV series), Emily Wyatt (Mission of Honor), Sian Abrahams (Complete Strangers), Naomi Willow (Who is Alice), and Ian Champion (Property). Synopsis for Sacrilege. The pagan cult...
MOVIES
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy