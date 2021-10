The name Sterling Bay has steadily made rounds across Chicago throughout the years as they continue to break ground across the city with multiple large-scale development projects. Self-acknowledged as a “leader in identifying and creating urban campus opportunities,” the name has become synonymous with several projects changing the city’s skyline. Currently developing projects and breaking ground for both McDonald’s Global, and Google’s Midwest headquarters, Sterling Bay has become a major player in changing the city’s footprint.

