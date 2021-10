The Ole Miss Rebels volleyball team welcome in the Kentucky Wildcats into the Gillom Center on Wednesday. The first serve is set for 6 p.m. on SEC Network+. Ole Miss is off to a 12-0 start to the 2021 season after a 3-1 win over Auburn to open up conference action. Ole Miss started off slow dropping the first set 25-20 yet showed momentum staving off five straight AU set points. It was all Ole Miss from there on out as the Rebels controlled the match with Anna Bair racking up 18 kills and Kylee McLaughlin notching her fourth double-double of the year with 51 assists and 11 digs.

