The Red Hot Chili Peppers announced their global, stadium tour will hit Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park Sept. 3, 2022. The Peppers originally planned to hit the road in 2020, but, well, something got in the way. The U.S. leg of the tour will kick off in Denver July 23, 2022. At CBP, the band will be joined by The Strokes and Thundercat.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO