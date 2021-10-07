CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donors help Dallas Children’s Theater create magic at Children’s Health…

On a quiet Wednesday in September, some very important people met up on the hospital’s Channel 77 for an adventure. Three of them were adults: the hard-working Seacrest Studios hosts Abbie and Marin, and Dallas Children’s Theater’s own Miss Alyssa (aka Belle from DCT’s production of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST). There were four children visible on the screen: Angel, Autumn, J Don, and Acone. They were patients at Children’s Health dealing with their own unique set of challenges, but still wanting to be a part of the fun. And, there was a host of other children participating off camera from their rooms.

