Softening Economy, Persistent Inflation Prompt a Revised Federal Reserve Forecast
A unique economic recovery is dIfficult to predict. In many ways, with a unique pandemic sweeping the globe over the last 20 months or so, it shouldn’t be too surprising that the economic recovery would be equally unique, and thus difficult to forecast. Whether due to the rise of the Delta variant and vaccine hesitancy, workers re-thinking their career options or employers adjusting to work-from-home demands, the delayed ‘return to normal’ continues to support high demand for safe and comfortable housing.bdmag.com
