Softening Economy, Persistent Inflation Prompt a Revised Federal Reserve Forecast

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA unique economic recovery is dIfficult to predict. In many ways, with a unique pandemic sweeping the globe over the last 20 months or so, it shouldn’t be too surprising that the economic recovery would be equally unique, and thus difficult to forecast. Whether due to the rise of the Delta variant and vaccine hesitancy, workers re-thinking their career options or employers adjusting to work-from-home demands, the delayed ‘return to normal’ continues to support high demand for safe and comfortable housing.

Reuters

Fed policymakers hone in on November taper timeline

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Two U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers on Tuesday said that the central bank has kept pace with a planned move to reduce its bond buying program, cementing expectations the Fed will start withdrawing its crisis-era stimulus as soon as next month. "I myself believe that the 'substantial...
etftrends.com

Inflation Transitory vs. Persistent Debate Rages On

There are two certainties regarding inflation in 2021. First, there’s no denying that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is on a steady climb higher. Second, it also remains clear that the persistent vs. transitory debate rages on, though the longer that’s the case, the more those in the persistent camp may feel vindicated. Another obvious factor in the inflation situation is the supply chain.
AFP

US economy almost ready for less stimulus, Fed official says

The United States is nearly ready for the central bank to pull back on its stimulus, and the high inflation may soon retreat, a Federal Reserve official said Tuesday. However Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic warned that higher inflation could persist.
The Independent

Asian shares fall as rising energy costs fan inflation fears

Shares retreated in Asia on Tuesday as surging prices of oil, coal and other energy added to concerns over inflation. Benchmarks declined in Tokyo Hong Kong and Shanghai. Oil prices edged lower after U.S. benchmark crude oil closed above $80 per barrel on Monday. It traded briefly above $81 per barrel on Monday for the first time in seven years. Costs of oil, coal and natural gas have been climbing, adding to price pressures that might lead the Federal Reserve and other central banks to pull back more quickly on their support for markets. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index lost...
AFP

IMF warns pandemic darkening prospects in developing countries

The ongoing hit from the Covid-19 pandemic and the failure to distribute vaccines worldwide is worsening the economic divide and darkening prospects for developing nations, the IMF said Tuesday. Global economic growth this year and next is expected to continue as the recovery solidifies broadly, but the overall figures mask large downgrades and ongoing struggles for some countries. "The outlook for the low-income developing country group has darkened considerably due to worsening pandemic dynamics," IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath said. The setbacks, which she blamed on the "great vaccine divide," will impact the restoration of living standards, and a prolonged pandemic downturn "could reduce global GDP by a cumulative $5.3 trillion over the next five years," she warned.
Reuters

Dollar hits one-year high as U.S. yields rise, inflation data on tap

NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The dollar hit a one-year high on Tuesday on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will announce a tapering of its massive bond-buying program next month, and as concerns over soaring energy prices also sent investors to the safe-haven greenback. Yields on the U.S. two-year...
restorationnewsmedia.com

What will the Federal Reserve do?

During my 43 years of teaching economics at North Carolina State University, my favorite part of the... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
