The World's Largest Food Truck Rally will be making its way to St. Louis this fall. Unique food trucks from around the country will be gathering in St. Louis on November 13th for The World's Largest Food Truck Rally. This event currently holds a Guinness Book of World Record for the longest parade of food trucks. It usually plays host to around 150-200 food trucks of all kinds. I am 100% all about this. I mean, you can find some of the best food ever at food trucks!

