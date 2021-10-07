Sen. Ossoff says GA HBCUs received 'historic' funding. Future spending for all remains uncertain.

U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff preferred this week to highlight the 'historic' funding handed to Historically Black Colleges and Universities in Georgia, some $250 million in recent months, rather than the looming issue that's concerning leaders at all of the nation's HBCU's.

The $45 billion that HBCU's were hoping to benefit from has dropped to $2 billion in President Joe Biden's proposed $3 trillion spending plan.

I asked if there are any hopes of getting some of the budget plan funds restored at least? Ossoff told me instead that he actually wanted to share some incredibly exciting news. "We have now crossed the threshhold where this year Georgia's HBCU's alone have received $250 million dollars, a quarter of a billion dollars in investment, much of which is going to financial aid."

Ossoff claimed victory for having campaigned on securing funding for HBCU's and it coming to fruition via the Covid recovery package, the American Rescue Plan. "It would not have happened had Georgia voters not turned out in record numbers and elected me and Raphael Warnock and we're going to keep pushing for more resources for HBCUs in this infrastructure bill and every single year."

We must match symbolism with action

Sen. Ossoff wants his mentor, the late Civil Rights icon and former U.S. Representative John Lewis honored on a U.S. stamp.

"He deserves every honor. He deserves all the recognition for his towering achievements in the struggle for civil rights and human rights", says Ossoff. Lewis died following a battle with cancer on July 17, 2020.

Ossoff and fellow democratic Senator from Georgia Rev. Raphael Warnock helped introduce the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act this week. It would fully restore the Voting Rights Act of 1965, says Ossoff, "and protect ballot accesss for all people while we see this onslaught of attempts in states like Georgia across the country to make it harder for some people to vote, especially for black voters."

One of the most significant health issues in Georgia

Sen. Ossoff is also helping lead a push to reduce maternal mortality which he calls "one of the most significant health issues in Georgia and it especially affects black women." Calling it a huge problem in the state, Ossoff adds, "We have underinvested in the health of mothers, pregnant women, and children."

The legislation is called the Social Determinance for Moms Act, with a focus, according to Ossoff on housing, nutrition and childcare.