CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis County, MO

Accountable doesn’t mean in-person, says reader

callnewspapers.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSixth District Councilman Ernie Trakas made a comment at the end of the Aug. 3rd St. Louis County Council meeting that people need to be present to make their voices heard and not sit at home because of some alleged fear. He quoted Benjamin Franklin about holding the government accountable,...

callnewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
stardem.com

Reader doesn't understand when friends speak Spanish

DEAR HARRIETTE: I live in a neighborhood that is predominantly Spanish-speaking, and where I go to school, most of the students are Latinx. I am the only non-Spanish-speaker in my friend group. My friends will speak Spanish in front of me, knowing that I cannot engage with them. I know that they are not talking about me or anything, but I do feel excluded when I can’t understand what they’re saying. Is it wrong to ask them to speak English around me? — Left Out.
SOCIETY
callnewspapers.com

St. Louis County Council changing streaming services

The St. Louis County Council will move away from using YouTube as its streaming service this month. After Oct. 19, council meetings will be exclusively streamed on a new platform called BoxCast. The switch comes after YouTube has temporarily censored four previous County Council meetings due to its policy against...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
Saint Louis County, MO
Government
County
Saint Louis County, MO
hngn.com

Is $1,400 Stimulus Check For Social Security Recipients Likely To Happen? Senior Citizen Group Urges Congress To Support Proposal

The American Rescue Plan provided many people with a $1,400 stimulus check in March. But, at this point, the chances of a fourth stimulus check in the near future are slim. This is because the economy has improved dramatically in the last six months, making the case for extensive help more difficult at this time. However, while the general population may not require more stimulus payment, some proponents argue that seniors on Social Security should be an exception.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Franklin
callnewspapers.com

Lindbergh Schools’ Prop R progress continues

Construction continues this summer on the new Lindbergh High School. The new state-of-the-art high school is funded through Proposition R, passed by district voters in 2019. Prop R is also funding improvements like districtwide secure entry vestibules. Construction has also begun this summer on the safety vestibules at Kennerly Elementary and Truman Middle.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis County Council
Quick and Dirty Tips

What Does 'Schnozz' Mean?

"Schnozz" is an English slang word that means "nose" and probably comes from the Yiddish word "shnoyts." "Hi, Grammar Girl. I have a family lexicon question. When I was a young child, I would often use the word 'schnozz' to describe my dad's nose. And my dad has a famously massive nose, and my mom and dad and the three of us use the word 'schnoz' all the time in lieu of the word 'nose,' and I thought it's what everybody said, and I thought that's what my family said and was a normal word that everyone uses. It turns out in my 20s, my mom mentioned that nobody really uses that word and, in fact, in my own family, my mom and dad didn't use that word till I, as a young child, started throwing out the word 'schnozz" as a synonym for a gargantuan nose. So can you talk to me about the word 'schnozz' and where it comes from? Did I pick this up from the 1980s TV show that my parents didn't know about? How does a three-year-old, four-year-old kid find this fabulous, specific word that fits so well in her family, but is not widely used. Thanks so much Grammar Girl. Love your podcast."
RELATIONSHIPS
Sioux City Journal

MINI: Just because the debt ceiling isn't raised does not mean government will default

When will the media and others learn, just because the debt ceiling isn't raised, does not mean the government will default on their debt. It means they can't issue anymore debt until old debt is retired. However, money is still coming in, taxes, etc. to pay the bills. Who would have thought, to pay your bills with only your income. --Dennis Pine, Sioux City.
SIOUX CITY, IA
abc10.com

Yes, users of cash apps will get a 1099 form if annual payments are over $600, but that doesn’t mean extra taxes

Some social media users have criticized the Biden administration, Internal Revenue Service and the U.S. Department of Treasury, claiming a new tax will be placed on people who use cash apps to process transactions. That is because a 1099-K form will be sent out to app users who receive more than $600 in total transactions, beginning in 2022.
INCOME TAX
WSFA

Study: Most Americans ‘resigned’ to COVID future

(CNN) – Most Americans expect a future with COVID-19. According to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey published Tuesday, 79% of adults believe COVID will continue at a low level, like the flu, and we’ll have to live with it for the foreseeable future. The survey also indicates that people appear...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy