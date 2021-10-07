CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams-Seahawks prediction: POINTS!

By Turf Show Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Week 3 of the 2017 season, the third game of Sean McVay’s head coaching career, the Los Angeles Rams (-2.5) went to San Francisco to play football on a Thursday night. The Rams and 49ers were both feeling good about their new head coaches that season and Thursday Night Football pitted McVay against Kyle Shanahan, two coaches who would win the NFC over the next three years, branch out coaching trees, and revolutionize NFL offenses.

The Spun

Raiders Owner Uses 1 Word To Describe Jon Gruden’s Comment

Late Friday afternoon, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden found himself in the headlines for a disturbing reason. Over the past few months, the NFL has been investigating workplace misconduct within the Washington Football Team. Over that time, the league reviewed over 650,000 emails. An email from Gruden to...
Elite Daily

So, Patrick Mahomes Kissed Brittany Matthews Mid-Game And I’m In Love

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ relationship could not be any sweeter, and this latest video of their mid-game kiss is proof. On Sept. 19, when the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Mahomes took a quick break from the game to show his fiancée some love. Luckily, someone captured the moment on video, and Matthews shared it to her Instagram (it’s the second slide in the carousel below). No surprise, it racked up almost 200,000 likes.
The Spun

Look: Randy Moss Reacts To Jon Gruden’s Racist Email

This morning, ESPN analyst and former NFL superstar Randy Moss weighed in on the ongoing situation involving Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. Late last week, the Wall Street Journal reported on an email Gruden sent to then-Washington Football Team general manager Bruce Allen in 2011, in which he referred to NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith using a racist trope.
Kyle Shanahan
USA Today

Tom Brady's kids are ruthless: 'I know nothing in this house'

He might be the greatest quarterback in football history, but Tom Brady’s legend and stardom are checked at the door when he gets home every day. Speaking to Jim Gray on the “Let’s Go” podcast on SiriusXM, the future first-ballot Hall of Famer was asked about being named to Time Magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people for 2021.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Bold Admission

If you could start an NFL team with any current player, who would you pick? Former Dallas Cowboys head coach turned FOX analyst Jimmy Johnson revealed his pick on Sunday morning. It’s a surprising one. “In fact, if I was drafting in the NFL today out of all the players,...
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
audacy.com

JR on Rodgers: 'I'm sick of the guy now, just shut up'

The Green Bay Packers have silenced their doubters. Well, at least for a week. A primetime game at Lambeau Field proved to be the remedy to the team's season-opening woes, as the Packers roughed-up the Detroit Lions, 35-17, on Monday night. Following the game, Aaron Rodgers -- who threw for four touchdowns -- told reporters that it was nice to "get the trolls off our backs."
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Wife’s Announcement

We’ve heard a lot from Urban Meyer regarding the video that went viral last weekend. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach was spotted in a bar getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. Meyer has since apologized multiple times, admitting what he did was stupid. We...
Seattle Seahawks
Chicago Sun-Times

Bears OLB Khalil Mack’s grudge against Raiders, Jon Gruden only grows

Khalil Mack’s relationship with the Raiders couldn’t be clearer: He thinks they undervalued him, and they’ve been determined to show him they were right. And Mack will never let that go. Regardless of how much time has passed, how little the Bears and Raiders have to do with each other...
USA Today

Rob Gronkowski's dog steals the show on 'Monday Night Football'

During ESPN’s alternate broadcast of “Monday Night Football” with legendary quarterbacking brothers Peyton and Eli Manning, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski made an appearance, but was upstaged by his adorable pup. Ralphie barked for Gronk’s attention during his live interview, and the future Hall of Famer obliged, giving...
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
US 103.3

Vikings Coach & QB Have Violent Exchange After Win

Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer had a perplexing moment with his quarterback Kirk Cousins on Sunday afternoon. Vikings' kicker Greg Joseph smashed a 54-yard game-winning field goal as time expired to give Minnesota a 19-17 victory over the Lions. As the kick went through the uprights, quarterback Kirk Cousins appeared to give coach Zimmer a love punch and a push, Zimmer pushed Cousins back, and then it appeared he had to be restrained by another coach. They separated at that point and the full-on celebration began. Here's that exchange by the Cousins and Zimmer.
ClutchPoints

Nick Chubb gets brutally frank after Browns’ heartbreaking loss vs. Chargers

Sunday is usually a day for reflection and Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb did exactly that after their heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. It was a high-octane affair between the two squads, with the result not being decided until the last two minutes. The Chargers escaped with a 47-42 win, sealed by Austin Ekeler’s three-yard score with only 1:31 left in the clock. The Browns had several chances to take the victory, but their late-game efforts proved to be futile.
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Team Was ‘Screwed’ On Sunday

Justin Tucker made history in the Baltimore Ravens last-second win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday when he drilled a 66-yard field goal as time expired. The kick not only allowed Baltimore to escape with a necessary victory on the road, but was also the longest made field goal in league history.
