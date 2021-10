Windows 11 is officially out today (October 5) and that means Windows 10 users around the world should start seeing the option to update for free showing up in Windows Update. This is exciting because Microsoft has been hyping up Windows 11 up for months, pitching it as a simpler and more streamlined Windows that will help you get more out of your PC. And after using Windows 11 in various beta states for a month or two, I can tell you that some of its new features have helped me be more productive, once I learned to incorporate them into my workflow.

