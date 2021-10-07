Tampa General Hospital Continues to Expand Its Locations on the East Coast of Florida by Establishing TGH General Surgeons of the Palm Beaches
Beginning with renowned West Palm Beach surgeons, Dr. Daniel R. Higgins and Dr. Itzhak Shasha, TGH General Surgeons of the Palm Beaches will provide patients with improved access to surgical expertise and the innovation of an academic medical center within the Palm Beach and Treasure Coast communities. October 7, 2021...southfloridahospitalnews.com
