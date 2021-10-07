Cerner’s New President and CEO to Kick Off Annual Cerner Health Conference

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Nearly all of Kaiser Permanente’s nurses and healthcare workers have voted yes to authorize a strike, which has the potential to be the largest strike in nation so far this year. More than 96% of the more than 18,000 members of the United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Healthcare Professionals voted to authorize a strike if necessary. The union represents nearly 21,000 registered nurses, pharmacists, midwives, physical therapists, and other healthcare professionals who work for Kaiser. Union officials say such a strike would cripple Kaiser Permanente’s operations in Southern California, impacting hospitals, medical centers, and clinics from Anaheim...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO