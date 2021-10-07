Cerner’s New President and CEO to Kick Off Annual Cerner Health Conference
First Public Appearance to Feature: One Patient. One Community. One World. Oct. 07, 2021 – Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN), a global healthcare technology company, will host its annual Cerner Health Conference (CHC), next week, Oct. 12-13, kicking off with Dr. David Feinberg, Cerner’s new president and CEO. Dr. Feinberg joined Cerner last week after spending more than 25 years as a doctor, CEO of health systems and, most recently, tech executive. His opening keynote will share his perspective on improving the patient experience, access to care for disadvantaged populations and how healthcare is all about people caring for people. Additionally, Dr. Julie Gerberding, physician, educator, Merck executive, infectious disease specialist and member of Cerner’s board of directors, will introduce the keynote event at 9 a.m. CDT Tuesday, Oct. 12.southfloridahospitalnews.com
