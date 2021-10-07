CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
My grandma passed away and left her home to her remaining two sons why would he ask me to sign to sell her house?

By Asked in Columbus, OH
avvo.com
 5 days ago

If you don't know what it is, and why, don't sign it. You can consult with a probate attorney to advise you, or try describing the form more specifically in a subsequent question. If there as no Will, or if the Will does contain a Power of Sale, it is possible that all heirs are required to consent to the sale. It sounds like you are going to inherit money, so spend a little of yours to make sure you protect yourself. It won't be a lot, and will be money well spent.

avvo.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

