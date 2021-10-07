CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

When does property go into probate court?

Asked in Springfield, IL
 5 days ago

With limited exceptions, when the last surviving owner of record of real property (real estate) dies then a person who is entitled to legally administer the estate must petition the court in the county where the individual died to open a probate case. It is not automatic. Ownership, not whether or not the real property is investment/rental property dictates its disposition. You should consult with a Probate attorney to explore appropriate options.

realtybiznews.com

Probate Properties are Great Opportunities for Real Estate Investors

People own property. People owe taxes. People die. I don’t mean to be morbid, but these are facts of life. Every investor is aware of, and many specialize in one of these sources of investment properties: foreclosures, REO, short sales, divorces, fire damage, damaged foundations, hoarders, and other distressed properties. In today’s market, these can be difficult to find and too many investors are pursuing the same properties. On the other hand, probate and estate properties are in constant supply and often overlooked.
plattecountylandmark.com

Keep the IRS out of our bank accounts

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has no business snooping through our bank accounts-but that’s exactly what they’re trying to do. Buried deep within the Administration’s proposed budget is a sneaky little provision that would require banks large and small to report all transaction data for every bank account with more than $600 of deposits or withdrawals in a year.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA IN RE: ESTATE OF JAMES HAROLD JOHNSON, DECEASED ESTATE NO.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA IN RE: ESTATE OF JAMES HAROLD JOHNSON, DECEASED ESTATE NO. 21PC-E244 PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE TO: ________________[List here all heirs who have not acknowledged service] and to whom it may concern: Allie Rebecca Johnson, Kenneth W. Johnson, Linda D. Johnson, Cathy L. Johnson, Tammy M. Wood Linda D. Johnson has petitioned for Letters of Administration to be appointed administrator(s) of the estate of James Harold Johnson deceased, of said county. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond, waiver of reports, waiver of statements, and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested persons are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before November 1, 2021. BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing. Gary W. Washington, PROBATE JUDGE 4TC 10/6; 10/13; 10/20; 10/27 By: Veronica Thomas PROBATE CLERK/DEPUTY CLERK 874 N. Main Street Conyers, GA 30012 770.278.7700 919-49588.
sky21.com

Walker Probate Court to ReOpen Wednesday

An engineer who inspected the Walker County Courthouse gave preliminary approval for Probate Court to reopen Wednesday, October 6. Unitil the office reopens, essential business can be conducted virtually or by calling 706-638-2852. An early morning vehicle crash on September 25 damaged an area of the Courthouse where Probate Court‘s...
CBS Atlanta

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will Another Relief Payment Happen This Year?

(CBS Detroit) —  The pandemic goes on well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant continues to cause positive cases among the unvaccinated, and President Biden has instituted stronger efforts to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has made strong gains overall. But some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have...
foxbaltimore.com

Stimulus update: if you received this letter, the IRS wants money back

Millions of people have been helped by the money distributed by the American Rescue Plan. The bill signed into law by President Joe Biden back in March sent $1,400 checks directly to most people. It also massively expanded money available to people through the tax code. Most notably, the Child Tax Credit was expanded by at least $1,000, and the first half of the credit is being delivered to eligible families every month between August and December 2021 to the tune of $15 billion in each of those payments.
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Case Involving Trump-Aligned Lawyer Eastman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear a California Republican club's challenge to a private organization's cancellation of a 2017 event at a city-owned property in Pasadena that was to have featured a conservative lawyer later aligned with former President Donald Trump. The justices turned...
Fast Company

IRS stimulus check update: Unreported glitch may have misidentified people as U.S. territory residents

If you’re one of the untold number of Americans whose third stimulus check mysteriously never showed up, new details may offer clues as to why. Some taxpayers may have been misidentified as U.S. territory residents and mistakenly deemed ineligible to receive the payments from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), according to people affected by the issue and correspondence seen by Fast Company.
MarketRealist

If I Paid Taxes on Unemployment, Will I Get a Refund?

Jobless benefits payments are usually taxable. However, in response to the economic hardship brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress decided to make a portion of unemployment benefits paid in 2020 tax-free. If you're thinking "I paid taxes on unemployment benefits, will I get a refund?" you aren't alone. Article...
CBS Seattle

Child Tax Credit: When Will Your October Payment Arrive?

(CBS Detroit) — The fourth Child Tax Credit payment from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) goes out later this week. But parents are wondering when exactly the money will be deposited. Last month’s check came on September 15 for those with direct deposit, or soon after for those depending on the U.S. postal system. This month’s payment will be sent on Friday, October 15. Advance payments will continue next month and the following month, thanks to the American Rescue Plan passed back in March. Though another round of stimulus checks seems to have been shelved, Democratic lawmakers are looking to...
PERSONAL FINANCE

