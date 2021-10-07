CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Curryville, MO

Curryville veteran receives service dog

vandalialeader.com
 4 days ago

CURRYVILLE—According to Jeff Minder, currently it can take as long as 10 years for a veteran to get a service dog. Saturday, he brought a puppy to Valerie Hollingsworth four months after she enrolled in his dog training school. Minder, a master dog trainer who built his own school from...

www.vandalialeader.com

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

Honored military veteran receives new vehicle

After 23 years of service, numerous deployments, combat missions, and a highly decorated career; U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sergeant Ismael Villegas received an unexpected addition to his retirement — a brand new 2021 Ford Explorer. The gift from Cavender Auto Group, Wells Fargo, and the Military Warriors Support Foundation was a way of saying that everything Senior Master Sergeant Ismael Villegas has given matters and continues to matter.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Dominion Post

W.Va. businesses thank military, veterans with free services

MORGANTOWN -- What would it be like to miss your child’s first birthday, their first steps or their high school graduation? What if you could not talk with your spouse or family for we. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
City
Madison, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Curryville, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Killeen Daily Herald

Ten area veterans recognized for service after the military

Among the 10 veterans recognized for their service to the community after leaving the military on Saturday were a senior pastor of a church, an organ donor, a city councilman and a college chancellor. The 10 received the Congressional Veteran Commendation from U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock. Carter began...
BELL COUNTY, TX
healthcanal.com

Service Dog For OCD 2021: How They Help?

People who suffer from mental disorders[1] like OCD, depression, and anxiety can benefit significantly by having an emotional support animal. The difference in their day-to-day lives between having this type of assistance with animals versus getting only treatment on medication for issues such as OCD is immeasurable. A psychiatric service...
PETS
ahherald.com

Family Appeals for Service Dog for Autistic Daughter

EATONTOWN, NJ – There’s been plenty in the news about the increasing prevalence of autism in recent years. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) observed a 15% increase in the pervasiveness of autism across the US in just two years, as the condition jumped from a rate of 1 in 68 children to 1 in 59. Not only that, but a further CDC study in 2019 strongly suggests that autistic spectrum disorder “is more prevalent than indicated by the latest 1 in 59 CDC estimate.”
ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ
roseautimes.com

Roseau County Veterans Service Officer Gets Promoted

Veterans Service Officer Marty Howes' life just got much busier, and the Army veteran has no complaints. "Bring it on!" is his attitude. Anything that helps promote programs and provides benefits for veterans is right up his alley. On September 15, he was elected to a one-year term as President...
ROSEAU COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Service Dogs#Veteran#Working Dog#The U S Marine Corps#Loyalty Dogs#The U S Army
simivalleyacorn.com

From puppy to service dog

LETTY IS READY—At left, Nancy Hawthorne and Roy Nitschke of Simi Valley first met Letty, a Labrador retriever puppy, when she was 8 weeks old in January 2019. They spent 15 months raising and training her for Sylmarbased Guide Dogs of America/ Tender Loving Canines. Letty is the seventh dog they’ve raised and trained for the organization. At right, Hawthorne and Nitschke visit with Letty, now fully grown, and her new owner, Becky Griffin of Yukon, Oklahoma. Griffin and Letty graduated together Oct. 2 as a working guide dog team. Guide Dogs of America breeds, raises and trains guide dogs and service dogs for people who are blind or visually impaired, veterans with disabilities, and children with autism. All program dogs are initially raised by volunteers like Hawthorne and Nitschke. The organization operates throughout the United States and Canada and matches highly skilled dogs with clients at no cost. For more information about raising a puppy or applying for a guide dog or service dog, go online to guidedogsofamerica.org.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
WVNS

PAWS Act could expand access to service dogs for veterans

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Serving our country is a brave and difficult decision. After returning home, some veterans experience Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and mental illness. The percent of veterans with PTSD varies by service era. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs estimates anywhere from 11-30 percent of veterans have PTSD, and that’s only those […]
PETS
Southwest Times Record

Antioch receives $5,000 grant to support veterans and families

For those who have served their country in the military, the return to civilian life includes many challenges like accessing jobs and housing, along with physical and mental healthcare. These barriers can also lead to experiencing food insecurity. Across the country, 20 percent of households served by Feeding America network...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
abccolumbia.com

The hidden benefits of Service Dogs in the classroom

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – Service dogs are increasingly being used for a myriad of purposes, from the traditional seeing eye dogs, to dogs that provide mental heath, and even dogs that can alert a medial emergency before you may even know you have one. This is the case with Apollo,...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
The Herald

Fundraiser benefits vet, service dog

Mercer County residents and organizations are rallying around Curtis Esquibel, a 31-year-old local veteran living with a brain tumor. "The response has been unbelievable," Amanda Price, who manages Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 519 in Grove City, said. The VFW post is sponsoring a fundraiser for Esquibel on Oct. 10.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
Detroit Free Press

Veteran responds to ‘thank you for your service’

Dear Amy: I am a 75-year-old veteran. I want to pass on some feelings I have when people say, “Thank you for your (military) service” to me. I was in the U.S. military from 1966 to 1969 and served at a base in a large metropolitan area. I was never called to serve in the combat zone but know many that have who have expressed similar feelings.
MILITARY
Denver Channel

Florida nonprofit committed to ensuring veterans receive proper burial

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people pass away in South Florida every year. Unfortunately, for some, there's no family or friends to give them a proper burial. Missing in America Project is on a mission to ensure that scenario doesn't happen to military veterans. Twenty-four unclaimed cremains of...
FLORIDA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Watch now: North Platte, Wallace veterans receive Quilts of Valor

After watching an AC-130 (“Puff the Magic Dragon”) light up the night sky like the Fourth of July, Dallas L. Shearer thanked the Lord he was on the American side. Shearer was one of five Vietnam veterans who received Quilts of Valor Thursday from the Heartland Quilts of Valor group at the 20th Century Veterans Memorial. Honored with him were Harry Miles, Donald Barner, Montie Fuller and Donald Hazen. All are from North Platte except Barner, who lives in Wallace.
NORTH PLATTE, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy