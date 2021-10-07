CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Temple 420, a cannabis sanctuary, allegedly censored on social media after Joe Rogan posts Freedom speech to Twitter

By cindy-holden
localocnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The only known church Joe Rogan attended as an adult suddenly experienced censorship after he posted a Freedom video to Twitter. “Joe was at the physical Temple twice before attending the very first service with Eddie Bravo and Kevin Booth,” said founder Craig X Rubin. “Having only 23 followers on YouTube we didn’t expect to be censored. We’re not sure if it has something to do with us mentioning Joe, or just a sign of the times.”

localocnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Joe Rogan Posts Video Comparing Vaccine Mandates to the Holocaust

Joe Rogan, the mixed martial arts commentator and podcast host, posted a video to his Instagram account today railing against vaccine mandates and passports and using imagery putting them on par with the Holocaust and the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. The video, credited to a man named Samuel Rivera, features...
CELEBRITIES
eMarketer

Twitter embraces Bitcoin tipping ahead of broader social media adoption

The news: Twitter users from the US (except Hawaii and New York) and El Salvador can now tip fellow tweeters with Bitcoin, per Finextra. Here’s how it works: First launched in May, Twitter’s Tip Jar lets users send fiat money and now also Bitcoin via third-party payment services, like PayPal, Cash App, Venmo, and more. Twitter does not earn any revenues, but the third-party firms may charge transaction fees.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Esai Morales
Person
Joe Rogan
Person
Ahmed Ahmed
Person
Glenn Beck
Person
Eva Longoria
Person
Brad Greenberg
Person
Greg Gutfeld
mmanews.com

Joe Rogan Faces Backlash From Holocaust Survivor After Posting Video

Joe Rogan is in hot water after sharing a ‘freedom video’ which indirectly juxtaposes modern America with images of Nazi Germany. Produced by Samuel Rivera Films, the short video is narrated by Joe Rogan. It begins with Rogan imploring Americans to understand that freedom and liberty are the most important values in society today. Rogan contends that liberties in the U.S. are slowly being stripped away as government mandates remain the norm. With sanctions for the pandemic continuing to shutter businesses and upend life, Rogan’s video presented images from the Holocaust and Nazi Germany to effectively relay his position on the controversial matter.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘You are not promoting freedom, but promoting hate’: Holocaust survivor criticizes Joe Rogan in viral TikTok

A Holocaust survivor’s TikTok video has gone viral after he blasted podcaster Joe Rogan for sharing a video that used footage of the Holocaust accompanied by Mr Rogan’s voiceover speaking out against requirements for Covid vaccination proof. “You are absolutely not promoting freedom, but promoting hate,” author Gidon Lev said...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Welcomes Everyone Back to Twitter During Social Media Outage

Several social media platforms are currently down. If you’ve tried to use Facebook, WhatsApp, or Instagram in the past few hours, you’re well aware. Even if you’re lucky enough to be able to scroll through Facebook or Instagram, the platforms’ messaging systems are down. However, Twitter is still up and running. As a result, many people are going to Twitter to get their social media fix. Dolly Parton took notice.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian Church#Celebrity Endorsement#Jewish
fox2detroit.com

Facebook whistleblower fallout and social media free speech

After stunning testimony from an ex-Facebook employee to Congress who said Facebook is tearing the country apart and endangering the lives of teens - especially young women - what can we do? Our panel looks at the impact and possible ways to address the social media conundrum.
INTERNET
Popculture

Fox News' Tucker Carlson Uses Demeaning Slur Against CNN Reporter on Live TV

Tucker Carlson used an ableist slur on his Fox News show on Monday night, referring to CNN reporter Shimon Prokupecz as a "midget with a microphone." Carlson was in the middle of a segment about COVID-19 vaccine mandates, the protests against them, and other outlets' coverage of the debate. Prokupecz does not suffer from dwarfism, according to a report by The Daily Beast, but advocates for various groups have long called for the word "midget" to stop being used.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Christianity
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
crossroadstoday.com

The Victoria I.S.D. has canceled its Battle of the Boot Twitter competition due to racially charged social media posts

VICTORIA, Texas – When administrators in the Victoria I.S.D. learned someone posted hateful comments directed towards another student’s race they moved quickly to get the posts removed in multiple areas. The district has now canceled the Battle of the Boot Twitter competition. In a Facebook post the district wrote: “VISD...
VICTORIA, TX
The Independent

Clooney nixes political career, sees US recovery post-Trump

George Clooney on Sunday ruled out having a second career in politics, saying he would rather have a “nice life” and is looking to reduce his workload.Nevertheless, the 60-year-old actor and director waded into politics during an interview with the BBC’s Andrew Marr Clooney, a long-time supporter of U.S. President Joe Biden described America as a country that is still recovering from the damage caused by Donald Trump When asked whether he had any intentions of running for office, Clooney was quick to dismiss the idea.“No, because I would actually like to have a nice life,” said...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy