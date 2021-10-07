Shedhorn fire holding at 75 acres

TEHAMA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Cal Fire crews are responding to yet another brush fire in Tehama County Monday afternoon that has already grown to 30 acres, according to authorities. The so-called View Fire is burning near View Drive and Digger Pine Road southwest of Cottonwood, according to a tweet by Cal Fire. New Incident: #ViewFire off View Dr and Digger Pine Rd, Southwest of Cottonwood is 20 acres. @CALFIRETGU https://t.co/1RkSWlR1f5 pic.twitter.com/xMgvfEiC4H — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) October 11, 2021 According to the Cal Fire incident page, the fire started at 2:35 p.m. Monday afternoon. As of 4:38 p.m., the fire was 30 acres and 5% contained. #ViewFire off View Dr and Digger Pine Rd, Southwest of Cottonwood is 30 acres and 5% contained. @CALFIRETGU https://t.co/1RkSWlR1f5 pic.twitter.com/zOz779RWlG — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) October 11, 2021 The Cal Fire Tehama-Glen Unit is handling the fire, officials said. Multiple wildfires have been reported over the course of Monday afternoon with much of Northern California under a Red Flag Warning due to increased fire danger from forecast high winds and low humidity.

