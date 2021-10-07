CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shedhorn fire holding at 75 acres

By John Stember
Lone Peak Lookout
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleF irst called in by a concerned member of the public from Nine Quarter Circle Ranch on the afternoon of Sept. 27, the Shedhorn Fire has hovered around 75 acres for the last week in the Upper Taylor Fork drainage. As of Oct. 4, the fire is now 50% contained and the cause is still under investigation. The wildfire is located approximately 12 miles southwest of the Yellowstone Club but has remained stable despite some initial challenges.

lonepeaklookout.com

