CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Axios Twin Cities

By Torey Van Oot
Axios
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article☁️ Clouds today with highs in the low 70s. Keep in mind our average high for Oct. 7 is 63. Situational awareness: Nonprofit Team Rubicon is holding a clothing drive at Target Field Saturday for Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, and Camp Atterbury, Indiana. The ask list includes winter clothing, toddler clothing and baby formula. More via Minnesota Twins.

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJON

Amazon Distribution Center Coming to Twin Cities Suburb

ST. PAUL (AP) -- An Amazon distribution center is coming to a Twin Cities suburb. The 517,000-square-foot facility will open in Woodbury late next summer. The center is expected to generate 500 jobs and may add another 500 during the holiday season. It'll be Amazon's third large-scale facility in the...
WOODBURY, MN
Axios

Axios What's Next

A gym on an autonomous vehicle that lets you squeeze in a quick workout while you're getting across town? Carmakers see self-driving stars in their eyes, as Joann Muller explains. We're still looking for photos from you, our dear readers, that offer a glimpse of the future, as illustrated by...
TECHNOLOGY
fox9.com

Organizers, runners ready for Twin Cities Marathon this weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Thousands of runners are getting ready to lace up their shoes for the big event this Sunday through the streets of Minneapolis and Saint Paul. For competitors, excitement has been building. Last year, COVID forced the race to go virtual, and this year runners can still expect to see a few safety changes.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Sweetgreen eyes Twin Cities expansion

Popular fast-casual salad chain Sweetgreen is plotting a Twin Cities expansion.Driving the news: The Southern California-based chain registered to do business in Minnesota last month and has begun a site search in the metro, according to Axios sources. Sweetgreen declined to comment. Why it matters: Sweetgreen has a cult following on the coasts and in Chicago, and it's expected to generate big excitement in town. But it'll also create a local salad battle, as Sweetgreen is entering the home turf of both Green + The Grain and Crisp & Green. State of play: Sweetgreen, which had 120 restaurants as of the summer, is in expansion mode as it prepares to go public. Meanwhile, Crisp & Green has begun its own expansion beyond the Twin Cities. The intrigue: Where Sweetgreen chooses to open will be telling. Is it willing to bet on the downtowns, which still haven't recovered from the pandemic, or will it target more suburban or urban neighborhoods?
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Alabama State
State
Indiana State
Axios

Axios Chicago

1 big thing: So you can't get a booster … now what?. Millions of people in the U.S. are still not eligible for a booster and reaching the half-year mark on their original vaccines, when some studies show a drop in protection. Driving the news: Last week, the FDA announced...
CHICAGO, IL
mprnews.org

Hrezi, Fulton win Twin Cities Marathon titles

Thousands of runners took part in Sunday's Twin Cities Marathon and TC 10 Mile race — a welcome return to a fall tradition, after last year's races were canceled due to the pandemic. Mohamed Hrezi of Philadelphia won the men's marathon title with a time of 2 hours, 15 minutes,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis Star Tribune

2021 Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon

The 2021 Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon took place on Sunday, October 3, 2021. 4,500 runners took part in the race from downtown Minneapolis to the State Capitol grounds in St. Paul.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
tcbmag.com

Your Guide to Twin Cities Coworking Spaces

The Covid-19 pandemic shook the very foundation of coworking. Suddenly, indoor spaces designed for collaboration became a health risk. After years of continued growth—the number of shared office spaces in the Twin Cities tripled between 2014 and 2019, according to commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield—membership plummeted in 2020. But coworking is poised to bounce back as people crave connection and companies shrink their offices. “We see more companies looking to offer their employees workspace alternatives,” says James O’Reilly, president of Life Time Work. “That means leveraging coworking, especially for those spaces that are close to where employees live.” From The Coven (pictured) to Fueled Collective, numbers are on the upswing. Life Time Work’s 2021 revenue and member count has already surpassed pre-Covid levels.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angie Craig
mprnews.org

Any signs of the first frost for the Twin Cities?

“Hey Paul, when can we expect the first frost in the Twin Cities?”. That’s a question I get a lot this time of year. And it’s a good question since we’re actually approaching the average date of the first 32-degree temperatures in the Twin Cities area. Freezing temperatures have already...
ENVIRONMENT
AFAR

Writer Louise Erdrich on the Unique Soul of the Twin Cities

A member of the Twin Cities–based Kalpulli Yaocenoxtli, an Aztec dance group, performs a prayer. The Pulitzer Prize–winning author opens up about haunted bookstores, wild rice, and the future of Minneapolis, her home city. The pandemic and the protests that gripped Minneapolis following George Floyd’s murder are central to your...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mspmag.com

Fall Events Around the Twin Cities

Walk a path lined with thousands of artistically carved, warmly glowing pumpkins, some of which reportedly took over 30 hours to carve. Tickets range from $20-24 for adults and $18-20 for kids and seniors. It runs October 1 through November 7, Sundays-Thursdays at 7, 8, or 9 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays at 10 p.m. Monday nights will be limited capacity, reserved for those with mobility challenges and sensory needs. mnzoo.org.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios

Axios D.C.

🌫 Today's weather: Expect some fog and potential for showers, with a high of 74. The Capital Weather gang says don't except fall to return for at least ten more days. Situational awareness: The CEO of the Washington Spirit stepped down yesterday amid allegations of a toxic workplace and a letter by team players calling for his resignation, the Washington Post reports.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Twins#Axios Twin Cities#Nonprofit Team Rubicon#Afghan#Minnesotans#Volkswagen#Subaru
fox9.com

Twin Cities commerce agency launches apprenticeship program

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Recently recognized as one of the fasting growing private companies in the Twin Cities and the country, plus named best places to work, Chad Hetherington started The Stable just six years ago. His commerce agency headquarters in downtown Minneapolis is behind nearly 700 brands. Many you...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Weekend closures on major highways in Twin Cities

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A number of closures on major highways throughout the Twin Cities metro could impact travel plans this weekend. The closures will affect Interstate 94, Interstate 494, Interstate 35W and Highway 7. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan ahead, allow extra time and check 511mn.org for updates if traveling in the metro this weekend.
SAINT PAUL, MN
nymdispatch.com

Twin Cities talk show host highlights OTC

While growing up, Otter Tail County was a place Cory Hepola couldn’t wait to leave. His youthful eyes were set on the bright lights and fast pace of the Twin Cities. When he got there, he found all the success hard work rewards. He also realized how lucky he was to have grown up in Perham.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
Investopedia

SNAP Benefits by State

Millions of Americans have participated in the United States Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), getting access to basic food products that they might have otherwise been unable to afford. Given that SNAP is a federal program, it would be easy to assume that it functions relatively uniformly throughout the U.S. In practice, however, the presence of local SNAP offices, the way benefits are calculated, and varying regional economic circumstances result in some notable differences in SNAP benefits by state. This most apparent are the colloquial names of programs and the average amount of benefits offered per household.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Twitter
New Country 99.1

The 20 Towns That Suck The Most In Colorado

We love Colorado. In fact, it's always been one of my favorite places since the first time I stepped foot in the state nearly 20 years ago. But just like any other state, there are incredibly awesome spots and there are...some not so incredibly awesome spots. If you happen to...
COLORADO STATE
hoiabc.com

Tailgate N’ Tallboys adding Twin-Cities location

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) -- Tailgate N' Tallboys is coming to the Twin-Cities. The festival made the announcement on Facebook that the Interstate Center will be hosting the event June 16-18. 2022, with live music, camping, tailgating and more. Tickets go on sale Monday, October 11 at 10 a.m.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Axios

Axios Dallas

🙏 Highs in the 90s, lows in the 60s. Dear fall, please come soon. Dallas-based AT&T is taking heat for the company's contributions to the conservative politicians who passed Texas’ unpopular abortion bill. Why it matters: AT&T, the world's largest communications company, has quietly become a powerful player in conservative...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy