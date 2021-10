The online debates regarding Dave Chappelle's latest Netflix comedy special continue. The Closer was another massive success for Netflix as they concluded their contract with Chappelle for this round of stand-up specials, but the beloved comedian's jokes did not land well for everyone. Some have argued that Chappelle was drawing attention to the racism and lack of intersectionality and inclusiveness that the LGBTQIA+ community claims to adhere to; while others interpreted Chappelle's jokes about trans women and calling himself a TERF as problematic, accusing him of being transphobic.

