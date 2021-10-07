CDC Issues Guidance for Connecticut as Holidays Approach
Last year was basically a bust when it came to holiday get togethers due to the COVID pandemic. So how do things look as we approach another holiday season?. With holidays like Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas fast approaching, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, (CDC), has just released their latest guidance for Connecticut for the 2021 holiday season, and the basic message is to keep your distance from friends and relatives.i95rock.com
