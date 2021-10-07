Lawsuit: Phoenix Cops Shot Two Men, Let One Bleed Out, and Then Lied About It
Phoenix Police Department officers wrongfully shot and killed two men who "posed no immediate threat" while responding to a welfare check, a new lawsuit alleges. The complaint accuses the officers of failing to provide life-saving medical care to one of the men while he was bleeding out. It also accuses the Phoenix Police Department of engaging in a "cover-up" to mislead the public about what transpired during the shooting.www.phoenixnewtimes.com
