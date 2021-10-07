Michael Trebert Chapter (DAR) announces Forks as first city participating in the American Elm Heritage Project on Olympic Peninsula
The Michael Trebert Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) has announced Forks as the lead participant in Trebert’s American Elm Heritage Project. The project is planned as part of the upcoming 250th Anniversary – in 2026 – of our nation’s founding. Additional American Elm Heritage Projects will take place in Port Angeles in 2022-23 and Sequim in 2023-24.www.forksforum.com
