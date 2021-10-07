CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Next for Robinhood: Could the Retail Investing Giant’s Stock Recover to its $70 Peak?

Cover picture for the articleAfter one of the most heavily anticipated IPOs of 2021, Robinhood has endured a tumultuous introduction to public life. With the emergence of formidable competitors and regulatory scrutiny of the company’s payment-for-order flow model, the value of HOOD shares has fallen some 40% from its $70 peak in early August. Now it’s worth asking whether the stock can recover its early success?

