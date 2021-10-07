Bus Bar Trunking Systems Is Projected To Grow At A Healthy CAGR Of 6.6% During 2018-2026

TPEs are a special group of polymers that are flexible like vulcanized rubber and processible like thermoplastics. Shock absorption, easy sterilization, dimensional stability, chemical and thermal resistance, and flexibility are some of the important performance characteristics of TPEs. These elastomers can be processed by extrusion, injection molding, blow molding, and heat welding. TPE processing is rapid and highly economical as it does not require compounding or the addition of any reinforcing agents or stabilizers. The global thermoplastic elastomers market has been segmented, by product, into vulcanizate thermoplastic, styrenic block copolymer thermoplastic, polyurethane thermoplastic, polyamide thermoplastic, olefin thermoplastic, and others. The vulcanizate thermoplastic segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. This product exhibits properties such as high fatigue resistance, elastic recovery within a wide temperature range, abrasion resistance, thermal and electric insulation, and flame resistance. Due to these properties, the product finds application in the automotive, building and construction, and household appliances industries. The increasing product demand in the automotive industry and rapid industrialization in developing economies are likely to boost market growth during the forecast period.

MARKETS ・ 5 HOURS AGO