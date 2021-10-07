Community Announcements

Tom Del Hotal, a Certified Arborist, member of the International Plant Propagators Society, and California Rare Fruit Growers, will teach gardeners how to take advantage of Clallam County’s unique microclimates to grow a wide variety of fruiting plants from many areas of the world, during his hour-long Zoom presentation on Thursday, Oct. 14, beginning at noon. Attendees will also learn about Tom’s own one-acre property which grew over 58 types of fruit with more than 200 varieties of fruiting trees and shrubs.