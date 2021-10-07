CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Commercial Seaweeds Market 2021, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Outlook, and Research Report till 2026

bostonnews.net
 5 days ago

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Commercial Seaweeds Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global commercial seaweeds market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2015-2020 and expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Commercial...

www.bostonnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
bostonnews.net

Connected Medical Devices Market by Manufacturers, Product, Device, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

As per the reports by MRFR, the connected medical devices market is expected to grow at a substantial pace over the forecast timeframe. Connected medical devices use remote or wired availability assets to collect and screen patient information. Verizon-connected medical devices can reduce human errors or mistakes and offer precise and continuous information even more frequently. The rising occurrence of constant infections and hazard factors coupled with it requires solid and savvy patient checking frameworks, expanding appropriation of IT in medical care, and expanding mindfulness are the major aspects driving the growth of the connected medical devices market.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Automotive Navigation Systems Market 2021 Size, Outlook, Top Vendors, Major Regions, Future Prospects, Segmentation and Forecast by 2027

The advancements in navigation technology are estimated to steer the Automotive Navigation Systems Market 2020. The telematics and infotainment reports are made by Market Research Future, which includes market options for progress. An 8.85% CAGR is predicted to direct the global market expansion in the coming period. The rapidly altering...
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Autonomous Vehicle Industry Estimates & Forecast, By Application, segments 2020 To 2027

The elements responsible for the expansion of Autonomous Vehicle Industry 2020 are the government's rules related to safety, increased demand for developed driver assisted systems in vehicles increasing sales of vehicles, and others. The vehicle manufacturers are innovating new technologies to evolve the vehicle safety system and intelligent transport system. Owing to the increased accidents across the globe, the demand has increased considerably. The crucial factors which help in the expansion of the market are the increased number of government mandates, at a global level, for developed driver-assistance systems (ADAS) features and the including the basic safety systems like anti-lock braking systems (ABS), and airbags. Moreover, the rise in the adoption of advanced safety systems and driver assistance features like blind-spot identification, and automatic emergency braking at cheaper costs are estimated to propel the growth of the autonomous vehicle ECU market. To lessen the accidents happening daily, the monitoring bodies of several regions like Europe are making it a compulsion to install the advanced safety system and anti-lock braking system in vehicles, which helps in the expansion of the market.
ECONOMY
bostonnews.net

Offshore Wind Market Increasing Demand with Top Key Players Analysis, Regional Growth, Business Overview and Development Forecast to 2027

The offshore wind market size could possibly reach a solid valuation of USD 59.94 Billion by 2025, evaluates Market Research Future (MRFR). MRFR says that the offshore wind market outlook can expect to advance at a rate of 15.34% from 2019 to 2025 (appraisal period). We will provide covid-19 impact analysis with the report. The COVID-19 impact on the market has been studied in the report, which offers an in-depth analysis post the coronavirus disease outbreak.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Trends#Key Market#Research Report#Imarc Group#Cagr
bostonnews.net

Wind Power Market Size, Study with COVID-19 Impact 2021 Research Strategies and Forecast to 2028

The global wind power market is growing continually. The market growth attributes to the rising demand for renewable energy and advances in renewables. Besides, the continuously rising demand for energy led by the rapid industrialization and economic growth worldwide drives the market demand. Growing population and urbanization across the globe prompt the demand for renewable, clean, and sustainable energy generation more than ever.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Solar Water Pumps Market Analysis 2021: Explosive Growth Opportunity (with CAGR), Regional Growth, Challenges, Potential Benefits till 2028

The solar water pumps market is garnering extensive traction globally. The market growth attributes to the rising government initiatives to provide safe drinking water. Solar water pumps have vast potential to transform lives and ways of working, offering humanitarian aid and development from lighting and internet connectivity to the water provision. Regions with abundant solar power are reducing their dependency on highly expensive diesel fuel.
BUSINESS
bostonnews.net

Quantum Dot Display Market Executive Summary, Segmentation, Review, Trends, Opportunities, Growth, Demand and Forecast to 2025

In this rapidly changing world of technology, quantum dot display market Quantum Dot (QD) Display Market is projected to show major growth prospects during the forecast period. Major factor driving the quantum dot display market is the increasing adoption energy efficient solutions and growing demand for enhanced display technologies from consumers.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Connected Energy Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Connected Energy Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Connected Energy market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Connected Energy industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
Country
France
Country
Spain
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
bostonnews.net

Remote Sensing Technology Market Report Growth by Technology, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

The remote sensing technology is used for military and police as it can identify, measure or analyze objects without coming into direct contact with them. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report that anticipates major hike for the remote sensing technology market with 10% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) between 2017 and 2023. In terms of cash, the market is expected to grow by the US $ 18 bn by the end of the forecast period.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Pneumatic Components Market 2021: COVID-19 Impact Review, Future Growth, Global Survey, In-depth Analysis, Share, Key Findings, Company Profiles, Development Strategy, Emerging Technologies, Trends and Forecast by 2027

The pneumatic components market is garnering substantial traction. The market growth attributes to the increasing usages of industrial valves across burgeoning sectors. Besides, the rise in industrial automation substantiates the pneumatic components market value. With rising efforts to further valve technology developments, the market is estimated to garner substantial traction in the next few years.
INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Solid-State Battery Market Size, Share, Research Report 2021: Impact of COVID-19, Competitive Scenario, Development Strategy and Comprehensive Research Study Till 2027

Solid-state battery, also known as lithium-ion battery, is a higher storage and cost-effective alternative to liquid-based lithium-ion batteries. They find applications in consumer electronics, pacemakers, wearable devices, and RFID. The global solid-state battery market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) covers dynamic variables affecting the industry for the period of 2019 to 2025 (forecast period). MRFR is a research and consultancy firm delivering reliable data on emerging and developed industries using proprietary models.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Satellite Payloads Market : All You Need to Know | Thales Alenia Space, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Airbus Group, Boeing Company

Global Satellite Payloads Market Size study, by Orbit (Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO)), by Application (Communication & Navigation, Remote Sensing, Surveillance, Others), by End use( Civil, Military, Commercial)and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Satellite Payloads market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Satellite Payloads market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
bostonnews.net

pentaerythritol Market Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Market Forecast - 2021 to 2025

Pentaerythritol is an organic compound used primarily in surface coating formulations. It is also known as tetramethylomethane. It possesses properties of flexibility, alkali resistance, luster, and water resistance. Production of oligonucleotides and peptides contain this compound as its building block. The global pentaerythritol market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) comprises estimations on its valuation and future growth for the period of 2018 to 2023 (forecast period). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been explored in detail with suggestive measures included in the report.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Cheese Market 2021, Prices, Size, Share, Growth, News, Top Companies and Forecast Report 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Cheese Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global cheese market reached a value of US$ 72.26 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global cheese market to reach a value of US$ 105.93 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.81% during 2021-2026.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
bostonnews.net

Cold Chain Packaging Market is set to grow at over 14.5% CAGR through 2030

The demand for cold chain packaging solutions has increased significantly with the growing requirement from the food, beverages, and pharmaceutical industries. Growing consumer inclination toward cosmetics and personal care products has further fueled the sales of cold chain packaging. According to the Future Market Insights (FMI), the global cold chain packaging market is anticipated to grow at over 14.5% CAGR during the forecast period between 2020 and 2030.
BUSINESS
bostonnews.net

Plastic Healthcare Packaging Market will rise at over 5% CAGR, reaching a valuation of over US$ 37.2 Bn in 2021

Plastic healthcare packaging market is witnessing a steady period of prosperity and innovation in recent times. Packaging is a backbone for manufacturing industries around the world. Additionally, it represents a special importance in healthcare as it can be life-saving for patients and creates robust new brands. Material wise, packaging solutions are divided into primary, secondary, and tertiary packaging solutions. Primary packaging includes labels, bottles, cap liner, cap and others such as ampoules, vials, tubes, blisters, inhalers, and syringes. Other than that, secondary packaging system consist of pallets, corrugated shippers, and cartoons.
BUSINESS
bostonnews.net

The Construction Adhesive And Sealant Market Expected to Retain Dominance & Grow at an Encouraging CAGR to 2027

The Construction Adhesive And Sealant Market garners substantial traction worldwide. The market growth attributes to the huge consumption of adhesive and sealant materials across the construction industry. Besides, rising application areas of adhesive & sealant materials in DIY construction projects drive the growth of the market significantly. Moreover, growing infrastructure development projects across the globe escalate the market valuation to furthered height, creating tremendous market demand.
CONSTRUCTION
bostonnews.net

Curtain Walls Global Industry by Regions, Type & Applications During 2020-2027

The soaring construction of high-rise buildings is predicted to bolster the curtain wall market in 2020. The construction reports are made by Market Research Future, which includes market options for progress. A 9.2% CAGR is estimated to fortify the global market in the forecast period. The initiation of several large...
CONSTRUCTION
bostonnews.net

Underwater Signaling Devices Market By Industry (Oil & Gas, Marine, Adventure & Tourism) and By Type (Visual Underwater Signaling Devices, Audible Underwater Signaling Devices) - Forecast to 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Underwater Signaling Devices Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. Underwater signaling devices are used as a means of communication between divers engaged...
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Solenoid valve Industry - Global Demand, Sales, Consumption and Forecasts to 2027

A solenoid valve is operated by electric and mechanical operations. It is controlled by an electric current passing through a solenoid, acting as a switch for on and off operation. The Solenoid Valve market has most of the applications in oil & gas industry, chemicals and petro-chemicals industry where there is a mandate to maintain the flow of fluid, by controlling the solenoid valve. Automotive solenoid valves is the most fastest growing industrial segment, majorly due to increase in production level of vehicles through automation, electrification of vehicles, installation of heating and ventilation systems in automotive. The solenoid valve is a uni-directional valve that can only be controlled by the electrical current passing through it, making it suitable for manufacturing operations where a high level of scalability is required. In addition to the electric control, the market is also driven by the low power consumption, technological advancements and automatic flow systems.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy