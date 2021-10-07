Researchers See Signs of Impending Rebound in Boston Office Market

After falling four five straight quarters since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the amount of office space under lease in Greater Boston climbed in the three months ending Sept. 30. Barely. The market added 45,000 square feet of leased space — roughly equal to one floor of a large downtown office tower — in the quarter, according to a new report out Tuesday from real estate firm Hunneman. It’s a small gain but big change from this time last year when companies were shedding office space at a rapid clip. The office market remains subdued, especially in downtown Boston where empty office space has increased by 1.5 million square feet over the last 12 months. But vacancy rates and asking rents have stabilized and a few big-blue chip tenants — Wellington Management downtown and HubSpot in Cambridge — have recently extended and expanded large leases. — TIM LOGAN.

BOSTON, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO