Researchers See Signs of Impending Rebound in Boston Office Market

By Lisa McDuffie
connectcre.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter five consecutive quarters of dwindling office occupancy, the Boston’s office market has finally broken into positive absorption, according to the REAL Insights Greater Boston Office Market Overview for the third quarter. The report, presented by the Hunneman Research Department, notes that 45,000 square feet in net absorption; a strong...

Boston Globe

Boston-area office market notches first gains since pandemic

After falling four five straight quarters since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the amount of office space under lease in Greater Boston climbed in the three months ending Sept. 30. Barely. The market added 45,000 square feet of leased space — roughly equal to one floor of a large downtown office tower — in the quarter, according to a new report out Tuesday from real estate firm Hunneman. It’s a small gain but big change from this time last year when companies were shedding office space at a rapid clip. The office market remains subdued, especially in downtown Boston where empty office space has increased by 1.5 million square feet over the last 12 months. But vacancy rates and asking rents have stabilized and a few big-blue chip tenants — Wellington Management downtown and HubSpot in Cambridge — have recently extended and expanded large leases. — TIM LOGAN.
BOSTON, MA
GlobeSt.com

Is the Office Market Stabilizing?

Office has taken its licks during the pandemic, but that might be changing. The move toward stabilization in fundamentals is the overarching theme as fourth quarter begins, according to Colliers’ Stephen Newbold. GlobeSt.com reached out to the company’s director of National Office Research and Greg Inglin, Colliers’ EVP of the Puget Sound region, to discuss the current path of the office sector, its key indicators and one market surprise.
ECONOMY
connectcre.com

Houston Office Sector Continues to Struggle

Avison Young recently released its third quarter 2021 office market report for Houston. Leasing activity has paused, decreasing by 38.3 percent, compared with long-term historical averages, according to the report’s findings. “The office sector continues to struggle,” said Rand Stephens, principal and managing director of the firm’s Houston office. “The...
ECONOMY
connectcre.com

Report Includes CRE Factors in Maryland Life Sciences’ Strengths, Opportunities for Growth

An independent study has found that Maryland has built one of the nation’s strongest life sciences industries and is home to the world’s largest cell therapy manufacturing facility. The Milken Institute report recommended the exploration of the viability of additional region-specific incentives targeting the conversion of existing commercial or industrial...
REAL ESTATE
abnormalreturns.com

Research links: marketable securities

Tuesdays are all about academic (and practitioner) literature at Abnormal Returns. You can check out last week’s links including a look at why you should be wary of verbose CEOs. Quote of the Day. "Assets that lack marketability will never see the broad demand required to create a bubble." (Mark...
MARKETS
connectcre.com

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $13M Sale of Net-Lease CVS in Springfield

Marcus & Millichap has finalized the sale of a 19,000-square-foot net-leased CVS located on Belmont Ave., according to Thomas Shihadeh, regional manager of the firm’s Boston office. The asset sold for $13,200,000. Senior managing director James M. Koury and associate Alex Quinn, retail investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Boston...
REAL ESTATE
connectcre.com

Manhattan Office Sees Best Leasing Volume Since Pandemic Began

Manhattan office leasing activity surged in the third quarter compared with Q2 of this year, as the market registered its strongest performance since the onset of the pandemic, according to CBRE’s Q3 2021 Manhattan market report. Year-to-date leasing volume is running 13% ahead of the year-ago period, CBRE reported. Q3...
MANHATTAN, NY
FOXBusiness

Boston business owners see signs of hope in marathon's return

The Boston Marathon will return this year, for the first time since 2019, and local business owners are preparing for the influx of tourists, and hopefully, customers. The Marathon typically brings in millions of dollars--$32.2 million, in the most recent data available from a 2017 Greater Boston Visitors Bureau report--in revenue to the city--greatly needed now as business owners recover from pandemic-related losses.
BOSTON, MA
