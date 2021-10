As No. 2 Georgia prepares to take on No. 18 Auburn this weekend, all eyes are on the health of Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels. In his Monday press conference, coach Kirby Smart said that Daniels will be on the practice field with the rest of the team. The only thing Daniels will not be able to do is throw, but he will participate in everything else. Smart and the rest of the coaching staff will evaluate Daniels as the week progresses, but he remains day-to-day for the time being.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO