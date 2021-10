Raymond Paul Schneider: When did you first start to develop this new collection?. Grant Trick: The collection was years in the making. I’ve been a huge fan of shearling since I first graduated college and was working in the fashion industry. Part of my job was to run samples back and forth to the fur factory – I became obsessed. I would buy shearling hides here and there and would stash them away for future projects. While they never became the jackets, I was dreaming of in those days, I hung on to them for all these years. I pinned one to the wall a few years ago when I started designing my furniture collection.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 6 DAYS AGO