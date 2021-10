Oh, how nice it is to be back at Scotiabank Arena, even if it is only preseason. For the first time in 19 months, the Toronto Raptors were finally back home. It may not have been as raucous as the Raptors had probably hoped for in front of 8,016 very socially distanced, quite a bit below the 9,400 max capacity, but it was certainly special.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO