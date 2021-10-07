CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

At hearing on Arizona 'audit,' GOP congressman refuses to say Biden won election

By Dylan Stableford
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a House hearing Thursday on the recent "audit" of the 2020 election results in Arizona conducted by supporters of former President Donald Trump, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., sparred with Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., who refused to accept its results showing that Joe Biden won the state. "Who won the...

Greg Olson
2d ago

When did facts become irrelevant? 2016. Bring reality back, bring sanity back, bring honesty back. Time for accountability.

