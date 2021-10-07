CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Are Intergalactic Aliens Looking at Investing in Oklahoma Real Estate???

By Hayley
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you were out and about Monday morning around 2:00 AM, you were probably engaged in too much sin to notice the bright and brilliant ball of fire soaring through the sky and filling the atmosphere is blues and greens. While the American Meteor Society reported that October is a busy month for meteors, I’m not so sure the cosmic encounter was just a giant rock. Being that I am scarred by the clusterf*ck of random “once in a lifetime” disasters we called 2020, I would not be surprised to discover that the giant fireball was actually an alien landing in Canadian County.

