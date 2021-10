The Crookston Pirates and Fosston-Bagley Seals girl’s swimming teams have seen enough of each other these past weeks, so their shouldn’t be any surprises tonight when Crookston is at Fosston to swim a dual against the Seals. The Pirates last meet was an Invitational at the Fosston High School Pool, where the Pirates finished fourth of four schools. The dual will start at 5:30 PM.