As of today, rain is in the forecast for what otherwise looks like a perfect evening for a football game. Grab your favorite ISU sweatshirt and a raincoat and hope for the best. Maybe if we all wish and hope real hard, the rain will hold off and we’ll just get to enjoy a cozy, cool night under the lights at JTS. That will probably work, huh? Because Iowa State fans always get the things they hope for, right?

KANSAS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO