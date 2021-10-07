CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Xbox 20th anniversary controller and headset announced

By Tony Wilson
gamepur.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXbox might be celebrating its 20th birthday, but we’re the ones getting the presents. As part of the festivities, Microsoft is selling some anniversary-themed accessories. Namely, Xbox announced a 20th anniversary controller and stereo headset. The controller has a translucent black front, solid black back, and green grips, in what the Xbox team calls “a fresh spin on the translucent green of the original Xbox debug kit.” The Xbox home button is also made to look like the original Xbox logo from 2001. Plugging it into a Series X/S will unlock an exclusive 20th-anniversary dynamic background too.

www.gamepur.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a HUGE SALE on laptops, tablets and TVs today

Best Buy, a reliable source for 4K TV deals, including 70-inch TV deals and 50-inch TV deals, laptop deals, Chromebook deals, and Surface Pro deals, is currently offering discounts on a wide variety of products. If you’ve been planning to make a purchase, you should first check out Best Buy’s sale if it covers the device that you want to buy.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headsets#Xbox Series X#Windows#Dts Headphone#Dolby Atmos#Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
Digital Trends

HP is practically giving away laptops and desktops during this SURPRISE SALE!

Let’s get down to business with these high-performance HP computers on sale today on the HP website. If you’re looking for a computer to help you get the job done, then you need to check out these deals. Right now, you can get the HP Pavilion Desktop PC for just $600, marked down $100 from its regular price of $700; or, get the HP Pavilion Laptop for just $600 and save $200 off the regularly marked price of $800. If these high performance computers are a little out of your price range, then check out the student laptop deals going on today for a more budget-friendly selection.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Electronics
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on TVs — here are the best deals

It’s always a good idea to upgrade your home theater with 4K TV deals as long as you’ve got the budget. With Best Buy TV deals, you’ll be able to afford TVs that you didn’t think you could, ranging from 50-inch TV deals to 70-inch TV deals. As these massive displays become cheaper, you no longer have to empty your savings if you choose to purchase one for your living room.
ELECTRONICS
Pocket-lint.com

LucidSound LS50X headset review: As good as it gets on Xbox?

(Pocket-lint) - There's a subtle art to making a great headset, blending together the right materials and comfort with sound quality and value. LucidSound has been refining its own approach for a good while now, and its flagship Xbox headset is evidence of that progress. The LS50X is a great...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best tablets in 2021: Perfectly portable for play and productivity

A great tablet with a bright, crisp screen and processing power can be transformative when it comes to mobile entertainment. You can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows on the go with it, but you can also get some work done on your commute, enjoy games, or just chill and listen to music. Tablets are a dime a dozen and most electronics manufacturers have their own brand, making it difficult to discern which one is the best for your budget and unique use case. We’ve put together this guide to help you track down the best tablets. There are several...
ELECTRONICS
thexboxhub.com

PDP and VICTRIX launch the world’s fastest Xbox controller and Gambit Wireless Headset

We’ve been using PDP products for years, but this is the first time a Victrix branded product has come to our attention. An engineering and design company owned by PDP and based out of San Diego, the big V look to provide gamers with products that can give them a competitive edge. And that means launching the world’s fastest Xbox controller alongside a rather tasty looking wireless headset.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Xbox and Adidas kick off a 20th anniversary shoe collaboration series

Xbox and Adidas have shown off the first, very green, fruits of their anniversary collaboration, but if you want a pair you'll have to win them. The new design is a special Adidas Originals Forum Tech sneaker, cladding the shoe in bright green and black with the original Xbox logo featured on the tongue. The translucent green sole was inspired by the original Halo: Combat Evolved special edition console, which kitted out the whole system and bundled controller in a see-through green shell. The words "Xbox Seattle WA 2001" are printed on the side, in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the original Xbox's launch.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Adidas Reveals New Xbox-Themed Sneakers In Honor Of Xbox’s 20th Anniversary

Adidas has revealed new Xbox-themed sneakers to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Xbox, and they are, as expected, very green. Xbox announced the news today, revealing that these sneakers will represent the first time the company has teamed up with another to create shoes inspired by a console. These shoes are inspired specifically by the special edition translucent green Xbox released for the launch of Halo: Combat Evolved way back in 2001.
VIDEO GAMES
techeblog.com

Xbox Collaborates with Adidas for Limited Edition Console-Inspired Originals Sneakers to Celebrate 20th Anniversary

Xbox announced a new partnership with Adidas to unveil their first console-inspired sneaker in honor of the 20th anniversary of the game console. This limited edition Adidas Originals by Xbox sneaker boasts translucent green accents inspired by the special edition release of the original Xbox console for the launch of Halo: Combat Evolved in 2001, which was also the first-ever generation of gaming at Microsoft. Read more for a video and additional information.
TECHNOLOGY
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Celebrate 20 Years of Play Together with 20th Anniversary Hardware and More

November 15 will mark 20 years of gaming together! Fans helped shape what Xbox is today and we can’t wait to see what the next 20 years will bring. Today, we celebrate our history together with the 20th Anniversary Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller and 20th Anniversary Special Edition Xbox Stereo Headset – launching November 15 and available for pre-order now. We were inspired by our favorite memories together from the last 20 years and created not one, but two unique accessories to commemorate this milestone.
VIDEO GAMES
knowtechie.com

Microsoft just released a new translucent Xbox controller for its 20th birthday

The Xbox is turning 20-years old on November 15, 2021, and to celebrate its birthday, Microsoft is releasing some slick new translucent accessories that include a wireless controller and a wired gaming headset. Let’s start with the controller. Look at this thing; it’s absolutely stunning. This is the same controller...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Microsoft reveals limited-edition Adidas x Xbox shoe to mark 20th anniversary

Microsoft has teamed up with Adidas to release an official range of Xbox shoes. The collaboration includes a colourway featuring translucent green details, inspired by the original Xbox console - released two decades ago in 2001. In an online statement, the gaming giant suggested this shoe "is just the beginning"...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy