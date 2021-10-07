Xbox 20th anniversary controller and headset announced
Xbox might be celebrating its 20th birthday, but we’re the ones getting the presents. As part of the festivities, Microsoft is selling some anniversary-themed accessories. Namely, Xbox announced a 20th anniversary controller and stereo headset. The controller has a translucent black front, solid black back, and green grips, in what the Xbox team calls “a fresh spin on the translucent green of the original Xbox debug kit.” The Xbox home button is also made to look like the original Xbox logo from 2001. Plugging it into a Series X/S will unlock an exclusive 20th-anniversary dynamic background too.www.gamepur.com
