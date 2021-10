Recurrent Ventures recently announced it raised $75 million in a round of financing. These are the details. Recurrent Ventures recently announced it raised $75 million in a round of financing. This investment round brings the company’s funding to over $100 million in capital to date. Provided by North Equity LLC, this new funding will be used to acquire other digital media properties and to make additional investments in its current digital media portfolio and employees.

MARKETS ・ 3 HOURS AGO