Floridians for Reproductive Freedom Mobilize Over 10,000 Statewide
In concert with nationwide marches, Floridians for Reproductive Freedom. sends a bold message to the Florida Legislature from Pensacola to Miami. On Saturday, October 2nd, over ten thousand activists, community members, and elected officials gathered for the Florida March for Reproductive Freedom. From Pensacola to Miami, rallies and marches attracted crowds upset at Florida’s recently filed copycat legislation seeking to ban abortions as early as six weeks.capitalsoup.com
