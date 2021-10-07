The best county for retirees in every state

Let’s be clear. This list isn’t based on any type of scientific poll. The very notion that some group of Americans who I don’t even know could pick better bacon than me is preposterous. I know bacon, people. I eat a lot of it. Too much. I’ve even done some reporting on it, but really, “investigating” bacon doesn’t make one an aficionado. You have to live and breathe it. You have to be the kind of person, who when he was a kid, used to play hooky from school by feigning illness, and as soon as his parents left for work, began cooking bacon, finishing off an entire package all by himself. Then when Sunday rolled around and there wasn’t any bacon in the house, they’d say, “Hey, what happened to the bacon?”

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO