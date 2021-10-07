CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Goldman Sachs to purchase The Belfry for £140 MILLION!

By Andy Roberts
golfmagic.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour-time Ryder Cup venue The Belfry is set to be owned by Wall Street investment bank Goldman Sachs in a deal in the region of £140 million, according to Sky News. The report claims a property fund run by Goldman has ousted giant bond fund manager Pimco to the race for the famous golf venue in Sutton Coldfield, Warwickshire.

www.golfmagic.com

Comments / 0

Related
poundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Dollar: Goldman Sachs Look for USD Rally to Stall

Above: A view of the Goldman Sachs stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.3493-1.3548. More information on securing specialist rates, here. Set up an exchange rate alert, here. Analysts at Goldman Sachs are looking for the Dollar's rally...
CURRENCIES
nationalmortgagenews.com

Goldman Sachs to sell fix-and-flip lender to New Residential

New Residential Investment Corp. agreed to buy Genesis Capital LLC, a lender that caters to fix-and-flip investors and small landlords, from affiliates of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buying Genesis, on pace to originate about $2 billion in loans this year, gives New Residential a complementary business, according to a statement...
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Goldman Sachs Bullish On Nike, Sees 14% Upside

Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane initiated coverage of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) with a Buy rating and $172 price target, implying a 14.56% upside. The analyst sees a "healthy industry backdrop with a company-specific continued focus on innovation to drive growth." Nike has room to expand its direct-to-consumer initiative, which should...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Bland
CBS News

Goldman Sachs recruits workers who left labor force during pandemic

Lori Taylor benefited firsthand from the opportunity to return to a career in banking after taking six years off from work to raise two children. Currently a managing director in Goldman Sachs' credit risk management division, Taylor was among the lucky minority of folks who take lengthy breaks and yet successfully relaunch their careers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WWL-AMFM

Business: Goldman Sachs lowers US economic growth

Goldman Sachs has trimmed its U.S. economic growth target for 2021 to 5.6% from 5.7%, and its 2022 gross domestic product projection to 4% from 4.4%. Goldman cites an expected decline in fiscal support through the end of next year and a more delayed recovery in consumer spending than previously expected.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Real Estate#Auction#Sky News#Pimco#The European Tour#Ksl Capital Partners#Savills#British Masters#The Pga National#The Knights Templar
CNN

Goldman Sachs gets even gloomier on the US economy

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. London (CNN Business) — Goldman Sachs (GS) is becoming increasingly pessimistic about the US economy as coronavirus support from the government phases out and consumer spending remains on an uncertain path.
MARKETS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Goldman Sachs Gears Up for This Week's Earnings

Bank name Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) is getting ready for its fiscal third-quarter earnings report, due out before the open on Friday, October 15. Yesterday, the company entered the spotlight after lowering its forecast for the U.S. economy. The major bank expects an expansion of 4% in 2022, which is down from its previous 4.4%.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Stock Dip Will Prove a Good Buying Opportunity: Goldman

The S&P 500’s 5% slump from Sept. 2 to last Monday probably won’t continue, Goldman Sachs analysts say. Indeed the index already has rebounded 2% from Oct. 4. “Investor anxiety has catalyzed a long-anticipated S&P 500 pullback, but we believe this dip will prove a good buying opportunity, as 5% pullbacks usually have in the past,” writes the Goldman team headed by David Kostin.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Sports
TheDailyBeast

Goldman Sachs Reaches Settlement With Intern Who Alleged Hazing

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has reached a settlement with a former intern who alleged he was left with injuries that included a brain bleed as a result of hazing within the company. Citing a filing in San Francisco Superior Court, Bloomberg Law reported late Friday on the agreement between the investment firm and Patrick Blumenthal. The terms of the agreement have not been disclosed. Blumenthal started interning for Goldman Sachs in September 2017, when he was a 20-year-old college student attending Drexel University. He alleged that during his time there, he was forced to drink copious amounts of alcohol and was routinely belittled. He said he wound up hospitalized after one incident at a bar in which a supervisor put him in a headlock to the point where he passed out. Blumenthal said in court documents that he was later diagnosed with bleeding in the brain, and according to his lawyer, Dan Schaar, “He is still receiving treatment for his injuries,” Bloomberg reports. The investment bank had argued that it was not liable for any compensation, as Blumenthal was not injured during working hours.
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

US NFP rose to 600K in September – Goldman Sachs

Although US Congress headlines are hot, due to voting on debt ceiling extension, the Nonfarm Payroll (NFP) day is also an important catalyst to watch. Considering this, Goldman Sachs came out with their forecast for today’s September month releases. The US bank expects a 600K addition to the headlines NFP...
ECONOMY
New York Post

Goldman Sachs was duped by Ozy Media more than once

Ozy Media executives did more than just impersonate YouTube employees as they sought to squeeze money out of Goldman Sachs. The Wall Street giant — which reportedly was treated to a bizarre conference call with Ozy’s operating chief, who posed as a YouTube exec as he angled for a fresh cash infusion — is also among the A-list advertisers that recently got hosed buying ads with the digital startup, The Post has learned.
BUSINESS
pulse2.com

NUE Stock: $108 Price Target From Goldman Sachs

The shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) have received a price target of $108. These are the details. The shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) have received a price target of $108 from Goldman Sachs. And Goldman Sachs analyst Emily Chieng downgraded Nucor to “Neutral” from “Buy” while reducing the price target from $123.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Read Why Goldman Sachs Is Bearish On Some Airline Stocks Short-Term

Goldman Sachs analyst Catherine O'Brien downgraded JetBlue Airways, American Airlines and lowered the Price Target for Allegiant Travel and Spirit Airlines. O'Brien remains positive on the path to profitability recovery for the airlines over the medium-term but reduced December quarter and 2022 outlooks as she mark-to-markets for fuel and a worse short-term revenue environment than previously expected.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy