CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

IBCC – Waveform capnography

By Josh Farkas
EMCrit
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuantitative waveform capnography is rapidly becoming a standard of care for any intubated patient. Although this may appear simple, it provides a host of information about ventilation and cardiac output. When further integrated with clinical context (such as trends in minute ventilation), there is a potential for fundamentally changing how we monitor our patients. If we are willing to embrace zentensivism and accept some error in our estimation of the patients pCO2, this may allow for substantial reductions in blood gas measurements.

emcrit.org

Comments / 0

Related
healththoroughfare.com

Experts Release New Pfizer-Related Warning

The coronavirus vaccines remain in the spotlight. Now, it’s been revealed that experts have something important to say to patients who have gotten the Pfizer vaccine. Check out the latest reports coming from CNN below. People’s immunity following the Pfizer vaccine. It’s been just reported that people’s immunity starts to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
FingerLakes1

Families getting food stamps will get hundreds more per month soon

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are increasing next month. The program known as ‘food stamps’ will see a major boost thanks to federal funds aimed at addressing household hunger during the pandemic. Officials say it will mean approximately $36 more per person in low-income households. There are 2.8 million households...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waveform#Capnography#Ibcc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Podcast
BoardingArea

New Batch of Stimulus Checks Going Out This Week – Here is Who Gets It and What to Know

There is a new batch of stimulus money going out this week that will put billions of dollars in people’s accounts. Find out who gets it and what you should know. The latest batch of stimulus money is about to go out this week which means billions of dollars will be going into people’s bank accounts and some of it heading through the mail by check. Here is who gets this money and what you should know about it.
INCOME TAX
talesbuzz.com

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is extremely helpful at preventing severe COVID-19 but it’s hard to come by in the planet’s poorer countries

Around one million doses of Moderna’s vaccines have been sent to low-income countries. The company has been accused of focusing on profit, The New York Times reported. Moderna told the Times it has limited production capacity and is fulfilling existing orders. Poorer countries have received significantly fewer doses of Moderna’s...
PHARMACEUTICALS
AMA

What doctors wish employers knew about COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Each COVID-19 vaccine authorized or approved for use in the U.S. has been proven highly effective in controlling the spread of SARS-CoV-2 and its variants. Yet the virus continues to spread, primarily among those who are unvaccinated. While officials across the country have launched incentive programs, stressed personal responsibility, deployed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times-Argus

Food box program ends Thursday, for good, but help still available

A food-box program with its roots in the early days of the pandemic will end Thursday. Since June, the Full Plates VT program has distributed 40,000 boxes of food all across Vermont, according to the Vermont Foodbank, which coordinated the effort after the program’s federal predecessor ended. Full Plates VT...
CHARITIES
MySanAntonio

What Medicare Plan is Best for Me? How to Choose With 5 Tips

As great as Medicare is, choosing the right plan for you can be a daunting task. For starters, there's a whole glossary of terms you'll need to learn. Medicare Advantage, Medicap, Part B, Part D—what does it all mean? And more importantly, how do these things affect your health care and out-of-pocket costs?
SOCIAL SECURITY
FingerLakes1

Ivermectin

COVID-19 has entered the courtrooms as families fight to give loved ones one last chance with ivermectin. New York’s latest battle with COVID-19 is now involving the courts, as families sue hospitals in an attempt to save their family members in comas and on ventilators due to the virus. According to the Daily Messenger, there are at least 14 ...
LAW
Scrubs Magazine

Healthcare Workers on Why They Refuse to Get Vaccinated

You probably don’t have to go too far out of your way to see an anti-vaccine protest. Workers and ordinary citizens are up in arms over the Biden administration’s decision to mandate the shot for corporations with more than 100 employees. But you may also see providers wearing full medical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rogersville Review

5 Tips for Picking the Right Medicare Plan

(StatePoint) The pandemic has made it clearer than ever -- maintaining good health is critical, and it all starts with having a health plan that works for you every day, and especially in times of greater need. If you qualify for Medicare, the Medicare Annual Election Period (AEP), which runs...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy