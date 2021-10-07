IBCC – Waveform capnography
Quantitative waveform capnography is rapidly becoming a standard of care for any intubated patient. Although this may appear simple, it provides a host of information about ventilation and cardiac output. When further integrated with clinical context (such as trends in minute ventilation), there is a potential for fundamentally changing how we monitor our patients. If we are willing to embrace zentensivism and accept some error in our estimation of the patients pCO2, this may allow for substantial reductions in blood gas measurements.emcrit.org
