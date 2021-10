From supply shocks to the battle with the delta variant, there’s a lot of uncertainty ahead for members of the Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee. At its last meeting, the FOMC signaled it may soon start reducing the economic support the Fed put in place at the onset of the pandemic. But according to Mary Daly, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco and a voting member of the FOMC, that uncertainty doesn’t change what Fed officials have always done: watch and respond.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO