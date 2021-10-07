Remains of Arkansas Marine lost in WWII still missing, but symbol of his faith returns to the US

Many battles have been fought in Arizona’s Canyon De Chelly, most involving the Navajo people. Most people who visit the Canyon de Chelly National Monument don’t make it over to the northern part of the canyon, which is aptly called “Canyon del Muerto”. But it was here, in 1825, that an incredibly horrible attack occurred, […] The post The Story Behind This Evil Place In Arizona Will Make Your Blood Turn Cold appeared first on Only In Your State.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 20 DAYS AGO