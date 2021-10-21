CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘American Horror Story’ aliens explained: How does ‘Asylum’ connect to ‘Double Feature: Death Valley’?

By Marcus James Dixon
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3peGl9_0cKU6CXm00

Ever since aliens first popped up on “ American Horror Story ” in 2012’s “Asylum,” fans have been dying to learn more about the little grey men. But they had to wait almost a decade to see the otherworldly creatures return, thanks to 2021’s “Double Feature” Part 2, titled “Death Valley.” If you’re having trouble remembering what’s up with the non-humanoids, you’ve come to the right place. Read on for everything to know about the “American Horror Story” aliens explained.

SEE ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’: Everything to know about Season 10 Part 2, titled ‘Death Valley ’ [TRAILER]

The extraterrestrials are first mentioned in the “American Horror Story” universe when they abduct and experiment on Kit Walker ( Evan Peters ) and his wife Alma ( Britne Oldford ) in the 1960s. Kit is returned to Earth in a wooded area that just so happens to be the site of Bloody Face’s ( Zachary Quinto ) many murders, so Kit is tried and convicted of being a serial killer. After Kit starts yapping about aliens, he is sentenced to Briarcliff Manor. The asylum’s creepy doctor, Arthur Arden ( James Cromwell ), later removes a spider-like piece of alien technology from Kit’s neck. This triggers the creatures to be interested in the asylum, and a drunk Sister Jude ( Jessica Lange ) soon sees an alien-like figure roaming the halls.

When Dr. Arden is performing surgery on another patient, Grace Bertrand ( Lizzie Brochere ), the aliens show up unexpectedly and abduct her. In order to get her back, he devises a scenario where he temporarily kills Kit so that the aliens will return. The plan works, with a bright light shining outside his office signaling Grace’s return … only she’s pregnant. Another abducted inmate, Pepper ( Naomi Grossman ), explains the ETs have the ability to control humans’ minds and bodies. She is proven right when Dr. Arden tries to cut into Grace’s stomach and his scalpel flies across the room.

Grace delivers her baby, which luckily appears to be human. She believes Kit to be the father and that their baby will have special powers thanks to the aliens’ influences. When Kit eventually leaves the asylum, his first wife Alma is returned to earth and she is also now with child. Soon after his 40th birthday, Kit’s friends assume he dies of pancreatic cancer, but in reality he is abducted for the final time and never seen again. Producers Ryan Murphy and Tim Minear likened these “Asylum” extraterrestrials to being “an obvious metaphor for God” and “the closest things to angels,” respectively.

SEE Sarah Paulson: Double Emmy nominations (again) for ‘Impeachment’ and ‘AHS: Double Feature’?

Much of the “Asylum” storyline took place during the 1960s, around the same time frame the visitors were working with President Dwight D. Eisenhower ( Neal McDonough ) to create alien-human hybrids in “Double Feature.” Eisenhower becomes involved in the conspiracy after a UFO is shot down by the Air Force in Palm Springs, California. That leads him to discover none other than Amelia Earhart ( Lily Rabe ), who originally went missing in 1937. The aviation pioneer is now pregnant and has strange markings on her back, but she freaks out when the doctors suggest she may have been abducted. Amelia’s baby later rips out of her body, killing her instantly.

The scientists acquire a non-human body from the wreckage that is grey and smooth and has big black eyes. However, when they perform an autopsy, they discover it’s just a shell and the actual alien is hiding within — it’s a strange blob shape that attaches to their faces and explodes their heads. Just like in “Asylum,” the “Death Valley” aliens have the ability to control humans. However, it’s much more obvious now as they make peoples’ eyes turn white and their bodies float off the ground. One person they control is Mamie Eisenhower ( Sarah Paulson ), who tells her husband that he must work with the aliens. The goal, she believes, is to acquire their advanced technology, including microwaves, in the hopes of saving Earth.

Decades later in the present day, four college students are all abducted and returned to Earth pregnant — two women, two men. This marks the first time in “AHS” history that men are seen to be pregnant, suggesting the aliens have found a way to make the unthinkable happen in the years since Kit was first abducted. When it’s time to give birth, the four characters are abducted and placed in Area 51. They meet a hybrid named Theta ( Angelica Ross ), who reveals the alien planet — not Earth — is the one that will be saved by the new species.

In the “Double Feature” finale, the aliens finally, after decades of research, create the perfect alien-human hybrid. They decapitate the host, Kendall Carr ( Kaia Gerber ), and then replace her head with a large silver orb so they can use her body to create countless more hybrids. A still-alive Mamie tries to stop them, but she is killed by Theta. Thus, it’s presumed the aliens now have all they need to take over the planet. Another race of reptile-like extraterrestrials are mentioned in this season, but little is known about their existence.

Comments / 0

Related
1029thebuzz.com

Scientists Claim The Scariest Horror Movie Ever Made

For the second year in a row, The Science Of Scare Project examined horror movies to “scientifically” determine the scariest movie based on the impact they have on your heart rate. The 2021 project examined 250 “victims” to 40 of the world’s scariest and best horror movies, from classics to...
MOVIES
Polygon

Marvel’s Eternals dreams big and falls hard

Chloé Zhao’s 2020 film Nomadland begins with a few sparse lines of text that set up an entire world of loss. A sheetrock plant in the real-life town of Empire, Nevada, shuts down in January 2011. In six months’ time, Empire’s zip code is discontinued. It’s a ghost town. A stable-seeming environment is revealed to be constantly in flux, sometimes with frightening and destabilizing speed.
MOVIES
The Tab

The 10 worst episodes of American Horror Story, according to their rating on IMDb

American Horror Story is the telly equivalent of a car boot sale. Sure, you might find some hidden, AMAZING gems in every different car. But you know that mostly, you’re going to be rummaging your way through tat and crap. These episodes are what the general public has declared as the 10 most rotten piles of crap across the entire 10 season American Horror Story canon, thanks to ratings cast on IMDb. Here are the 10 worst episodes of American Horror Story, according to their rating on IMDb:
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Distractify

The Future of 'American Horror Story' Has Already Been Decided

In January 2020, John shared (per The Hollywood Reporter), “Ryan and Brad are the undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological limited series with American Horror Story and sustaining its success for nearly a decade as FX’s highest-rated series. We are grateful to them and Dana Walden and our studio partners for committing to another three years.”
TV SERIES
TVLine

AHS: Double Feature Finale Brings the Alien Experiment Full Circle — Grade It!

The evolution of the human race concluded on Wednesday with the mind-blowing finale of American Horror Story: Double Feature, an hour as rich in gore and twists as it was in stunning, timeless kaftans. And if that isn’t this entire franchise in a nutshell, what is? The fourth and final “Death Valley” installment began in 1972, with Nixon’s presidency in shambles as the American people demanded an end to the Vietnam War. The president’s trusty advisor Valiant Thor reminded him that the war was merely a temporary distraction to keep the public from noticing how many Americans were being abducted. “Distractions...
TV & VIDEOS
nickiswift.com

This Is Why Sarah Paulson Took Time Off From American Horror Story

Sarah Paulson's career has been unforgettable. The veteran actor was one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People in 2017 and left a chilling impression as Michael Fassbender's wife in "12 Years a Slave." With over 60 acting credits, several producing credits, and one directing credit, Paulson has flexed her creative muscles on television, in film and on Broadway. There is little doubt, however, that Paulson has found her home in the horror-brimming universe of FX's "American Horror Story."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mamie Eisenhower
Person
Kaia Gerber
Person
Naomi Grossman
Person
Britne Oldford
Person
Lily Rabe
Person
Tim Minear
Person
Jessica Lange
Person
Angelica Ross
Person
Sarah Paulson
Person
Zachary Quinto
Person
Neal Mcdonough
Person
Amelia Earhart
asapland.com

American Horror Story: The Filming Of Season 9 Is Finally Completed!!

Yes, it is surely great news for all the fans and followers of the series “American Horror Story“. Season 9, which fans and viewers have been waiting for a long time, is now all set to entertain you. As per the reports, the series creators did confirm that the ninth installment of the series is complete. The series is now moving forward to entertain everyone with its next sequel.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch American Horror Story Online: Season 10 Episode 9

On American Horror Story Season 10 Episode 9, a mysterious arrival at the White House threatened to change everything for the fate of the U.S. In the present, the quartet got closer to giving birth and had to make a big decision to secure their future. But, what were they...
TV SERIES
NJ.com

‘American Horror Story’ finale free live stream: How to watch online without cable

“American Horror Story” is airing the final episode of its 10th season, entitled “Double Feature” on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 10 p.m. The anthology series features returning stars Frances Conroy, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, Denis O’Hare, and John Carroll Lynch, with newcomers Macaulay Culkin and Neal McDonough. The title “Double Feature” refers to the season’s two parts, “Red Tide” and “Death Valley.”
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Double Feature#Death Valley#The Asylum#Bloody Face#Grace#Pepper
TVLine

American Horror Story: All 10 Seasons Ranked From Worst to Best

With the finale of American Horror Story: Double Feature now behind us, we’ve officially experienced 10 full seasons of Ryan Murphy’s FX anthology series. So let’s crown a Supreme, shall we?. One quick note: For the purposes of this list, we’re counting both parts of Double Feature (Red Tide and...
TV SERIES
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
285K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy