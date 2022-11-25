This Under-The-Radar Black Friday Sale Includes Half-Off Benefit Products & Discounted Designer Perfumes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Let’s be real, Black Friday shopping can get chaotic. That’s why we say the earlier you shop, the better ( ahem, retailers, please take note). It seems like this year, the sales are starting earlier than ever , and some of the best are happening now at HSN . Here, you can cop products from trendy brands like Elizabeth Arden, Benefit and more with marked down price tags. And if you’re looking for something a little more unique, there’s a miniature beauty fridge for you.

Below, we’ve gathered seven of the top early Black Friday deals that you can shop at HSN as we speak. Hurry quick, though, because many of these early deals have been selling like hotcakes.

Benefit Cosmetics 2-pack Roller Lash Mascara with Bag

The best part of shopping at HSN is the two-for-one deals on your favorite products that you usually stock up on anyway. Get two Benefit mascaras for just $26 with this deal.

EMU Australia Stinger Micro Lava Water-Resistant Sheepskin Ankle Boot

This cozy boot has just the right amount of flair and you can pick it up in three different color combos.

Beats EP On-Ear Headphones

This is probably the cheapest price on Beats headphones you’ll see online. Grab these in red or black for under $70.

G by Giuliana LounGy Velour Hooded Jogger Jumpsuit

Y2K vibes are calling. Pick up the phone with this velour jumpsuit .

PlayStation 5 Console w/COD: Modern Warfare II, Headset & 2 Vouchers

This PS5 Console bundle lets you save big by throwing in accessories you were already going to buy anyway, like controllers, headphones and game vouchers.

Elizabeth Arden White Tea Wild Rose

This classic fragrance from Elizabeth Arden is just $52 as part of pre-Black Friday savings.

LifeStride Stratford Tall Boot

I love a boot brand that lets you shop by calf size. Sometimes they can be impossible to slip on, and this deal eliminates the struggle.