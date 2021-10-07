CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Child dies in floods after rain drenches Alabama

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01tWSN_0cKU39nn00

Flash flood warnings were in effect Thursday for a swath of the southeastern U.S. after a stalled weather front drenched Alabama, leaving high water that covered roads, swamped a Piggly Wiggly, unleashed sewage and forced water rescues. A child's death was blamed on the floods.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Residents warned as alligators take over Alabama city after heavy rain

A coastal city in Alabama is warning residents to watch out for alligators when they go about everyday activities, as the reptiles have been sighted in large numbers in unlikely places, following heavy rain.The creatures have been spotted in parking lots, backyards, and on roads around Daphne, after extreme weather washed them away from their usual habitats.Alligators usually eat turtles and rarely attack humans, but an attack could be fatal. The authorities are warning people to be extra vigilant when walking their dogs in the Baldwin County city. “Please use caution when visiting our bay access points and parks,” wrote...
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Torrential Rain and Floods Claim 15 Lives in China Coal Region

On Tuesday, local officials said not less than 15 people have lost their lives during unseasonably torrential rain and flooding in Shanxi province of north China at the beginning of this month, after the region which is usually dry witnessed the rain of three months in only a week. Flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
Time Out Global

Brace yourselves! Heavy rain, thunderstorms and even tornadoes are forecast for NSW tomorrow

NSW’s ‘Freedom Day’ finally arrived on Monday, October 11, but unfortunately, the weather didn’t quite get the memo. The first few days out of lockdown have been a washout for much of the state, and unfortunately, it’s set to get even worse. A powerful supercell is forming over much of Australia’s east coast, preparing to drop a rain bomb on parts of NSW on Thursday, October 14. Hail and thunderstorms are forecast, but there is also the potential for tornados in some northern and central parts of the state, which we might have doubted, if not for the fact that a freak twister touched down in central NSW less than two weeks ago, injuring three people and destroying a house.
ENVIRONMENT
freightwaves.com

Hurricane Pamela threatens to flood parts of Mexico, US

Truckers will run into delays the next two days as periods of heavy rain pound parts of the southern Plains. A strong cold front and the remnants of a hurricane will combine to produce torrential downpours, leading to potential flash flooding and temporary road closures. The front is connected to...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
The Independent

Alabama communities still cleaning up after deadly flooding

Communities affected by last week's flash flooding, which left roads and neighborhoods under water and killed four people in Alabama are still working to clean up the mess and address persistent drainage issues that seem to be getting worse.Near Birmingham in Shelby County where emergency management officials have assessed damage to 250 homes, the city of Pelham earmarked $500,000 for storm cleanup and crews are making rounds to collect as much debris as possible, WBRC-TV reported.Marshall County, located in northeast Alabama, closed an additional street on Monday after flood damage was found to the road base, and...
ENVIRONMENT
watchers.news

Hurricane "Pamela" - Life-threatening storm surge, dangerous winds, and threat of significant flash flooding and mudslides, Mexico

Pamela regained hurricane strength as its center came closer to the coast of Mexico on October 13, 2021. The system is forecast to make landfall on the west-central coast of Mexico this morning (LT) and life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds are expected within the Hurricane Warning area. Residents in this area should follow any advice given by local officials, NHC said.
ENVIRONMENT
inForney.com

Pacific storm may bring rain to the ArkLaTex this week

SHREVEPORT, La. - Tropical Storm Pamela was lashing the southwest coast of Mexico Tuesday evening. According to the National Hurricane Center, Pamela had 70 mph winds with higher gusts. Movement was to the northeast at 9 mph. Tropical Storm and Hurricane Warnings were in effect for the southwest coast of Mexico.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood#High Water#Weather Front#Extreme Weather
kisswtlz.com

Pamela forecast to intensify into hurricane with life-threatening flooding

Tropical Storm Pamela is expected to be “near major hurricane strength” by the time it makes landfall Wednesday morning on the west-central coast of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday in a public advisory. The storm is expected to concoct “life-threatening” storm surge, dangerous winds, heavy rains and a threat for “significant and life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides” across affected areas.
ENVIRONMENT
Elko Daily Free Press

Flash flood threat for the southern Plains

An influx of tropical moisture is prompting a level 3 out of 4 risk for flash flooding that stretches from the Texas border to Arkansas. CNN Meteorologist Tuyler Mauldin has the forecast. US to reopen land borders for vaccinated; William Shatner's space flight; Braves, Astros advance. Top headlines: U.S. to...
ENVIRONMENT
spectrumnews1.com

Pamela down to tropical storm, but strengthening expected

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday off Mexico’s Pacific coast, though forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and make landfall as a hurricane near the port of Mazatlan on Wednesday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Pamela’s center was about 170...
ENVIRONMENT
Bismarck Tribune

Flash flood threat for the southern Plains

An influx of tropical moisture is prompting a level 3 out of 4 risk for flash flooding that stretches from the Texas border to Arkansas. CNN Meteorologist Tuyler Mauldin has the forecast. US to reopen land borders for vaccinated; William Shatner's space flight; Braves, Astros advance. Top headlines: U.S. to...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Phys.org

Tropical storm Pamela weakens as moves inland over Mexico

Pamela made landfall on the western coast of Mexico on Wednesday as a Category One hurricane but weakened to a tropical storm as it moved inland while bringing torrential rain, strong winds and taking down trees and poles. At 1200 GMT, Pamela crossed on to land about 65 kilometers (40...
ENVIRONMENT
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1K+
Followers
563
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy