Child dies in floods after rain drenches Alabama

NSW’s ‘Freedom Day’ finally arrived on Monday, October 11, but unfortunately, the weather didn’t quite get the memo. The first few days out of lockdown have been a washout for much of the state, and unfortunately, it’s set to get even worse. A powerful supercell is forming over much of Australia’s east coast, preparing to drop a rain bomb on parts of NSW on Thursday, October 14. Hail and thunderstorms are forecast, but there is also the potential for tornados in some northern and central parts of the state, which we might have doubted, if not for the fact that a freak twister touched down in central NSW less than two weeks ago, injuring three people and destroying a house.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 HOURS AGO